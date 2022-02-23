Greens' Cunningham pick says it's the only party taking climate seriously

news, latest-news,

The University of Wollongong was the ideal place to launch the Greens' candidates for local federal seats, Cunningham hopeful Dylan Green said. Senator for NSW Mehreen Faruqi joined Mr Green and candidate for Whitlam Jamie Dixon on campus on Wednesday to push the Greens' message that education should be free for all, from Kindergarten to TAFE and university. Mr Green, 23, said free education from early childhood on would have "immense" economic benefit for Australia. "I think we'd get a lot broader range of domestic students - we'd have more people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds taking up study," he said. Read more: How Wollongong became the 4th-top destination for regional migration "It would also mean a lot for the staff, because there's rampant casualisation and a lot of insecure work. All over the country we [need] academics and teachers at university to be focusing on students, not on making sure they have a job in a year's time." Mr Green, a UOW graduate, works for a "very recent" start-up company looking into turning old oil rigs into seaweed farms, to capture carbon dioxide from the sea and store it in the kelp. "Climate change is always a big part of the Greens' policy," he said. "We're really the only party that's taking it seriously, the only party with a coherent plan for workers in the fossil fuel industries and high-carbon emitting industries, because we want workers to be transitioned in a planned, cohesive way, not just dropped off the end when the market drops out, like what we're seeing in the Hunter Valley at the moment with the closure of coal-fired power stations." Cunningham made history in 2002 as the first seat in the House of Representatives to be won by the Greens, with Michael Organ. "I'm hopeful we can win," Mr Green said. "I'm realistic that it's a long shot but we have to offer people the option - otherwise it's not democracy, it's just rolling over and letting those in power do what they want." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/32714187-ec8e-42ce-94f9-84e2bb100be6.jpg/r0_247_5472_3339_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg