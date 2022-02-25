news, latest-news, Southern Highlands, markets, festival

This year's Southern Highlands Food and Wine Festival will be packed with sensational local Highlands stallholders. Here's a taste of some of the local businesses you can expect to see. Come along this Saturday to discover more. Read More: See what you can get up to in the region this week Cedar Creek Cider is a family affair, and has been since 1937. Each generation of the Silm family has left their own innovative mark on Cedar Creek. Nathan Silm is the youngest member of the Silm family's fourth generation, and Cedar Creek Cider is to be his mark. Cedar Creek established themselves as Australia's best apple juice in the 70's, and now Nathan has created 100 per cent Aussie apple cider from that delicious juice. Sip through their range at their stall. Tara's handcrafted Gin, Vodka, and Whisky are produced in two beautiful copper pot stills, using only the finest local Australian ingredients and pure harvested Shoalhaven rainwater. Tara Distillery was the Shoalhaven's very first craft distillery and they pride themselves on employing traditional and handcrafted methods of distilling. You'll be able to taste these delicious spirits at the festival! Mojo Candle Co are all about refined design coupled with a passion for the planet. The Mojo team, including founders Monty and Jo (the 'Mo' and 'Jo' in 'Mojo'), partner with local wineries, restaurants and bars to collect bottles that would otherwise be discarded, and transform them into beautiful candles. They create each candle and diffuser right here in the Highlands. Don't miss this award-winning local sauce brand. Kieltys Irish Sauces, like Cedar Creek, is a family affair, founded in 1975 by hunter, forager and true master of the stove, Murt Kieltys. Murt's experimental use of wild foods and his unique ways of combining flavours made him the talk of the town. Today, his family continue this legacy. There will be plenty here for you to taste, including hot sauces, mustards, pickles and BBQ sauces. Read more: Everything you need to know about in the community diary this week To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/166845910/41ea7a04-d6c1-4794-920b-87a0efecee80.jpg/r1_54_1010_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg