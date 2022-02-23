news, business,

Instead of coding, chief technology officer Johnny Mitrevski at Wollongong buy now pay later firm Scalapay is today looking for inflatable unicorns for an upcoming staff celebration. The company has just reached unicorn status, being now valued at over $US1 billion ($A1.38bn). The latest funding raise puts the company based at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus alongside the likes of Canva and is one of the few start ups around Australia to reach this venture funding milestone. Read more: Outdoor dining, free music helps revive Wollongong venues Mr Mitrevski, who co-founded Scalapay alongside Simone Mancini, said the achievement should be a reflection of the success of the tech scene in Wollongong. "I think it's a really good achievement for the Illawrra to lay claim to hosting a genuine unicorn company," Mr Mitrevski said. Scalapay is a buy now pay later platform, and while you might not see it alongside options like Afterpay or Zip at a local check out, the business is booming in southern Europe and is headquartered in Milan. The business was the official sponsor of Milan Fashion week and works with international retailers including Shein, Decathlon, Moschino, Nike and Pandora all the while the back-end tech work is done in Wollongong. "It's been a great advantage to be here in Wollongong, and especially working so closely with the university and the great engineering graduates that come out of UOW," Mr Mitrevski said. "It's been a real strategic advantage for us and we're really keen to stay and grow." After the latest capital raise, Scalapay will be investing in expanding its team locally as well as at its sites in Europe. In addition, the company is looking to grow through acquiring other businesses and expanding its platform. Recently, the company has added a platform named Magic that allows customers to checkout easily, without needing to create new accounts and input login details. For merchants, the platform also simplifies payment methods, removing the need for retailers to set up multiple agreements with various payment providers. With this technology now available on the market, Mr Mitrevski said the goal is to become the number one buy now pay later service in southern Europe and expand its customer-facing base there, without losing its Wollongong home. "The way we set ourselves up from day one was the sales, the business development and the support operations happens in country, close to the merchants, making sure that the merchants are getting a localised product, but we've got that the core platform being built in Wollongong." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

