Dragons: Lawrie extends stay with junior club

sport, dragons-den,

HARD-NOSED prop Blake Lawrie has re-signed with the Dragons for a further season, extending his time in Wollongong until end of the 2023. Barring injury, the Dapto product will be nudging 100 games for the club since debuting in 2017 should he feature in all fixtures in 2022. It also leaves him one of the few in the club's engine room to survive coach Anthony Griffin's clean-out that saw 10 members of the club's top 30 shifted at the end of last year. Lawrie will be part of a very-much new-look forward pack following the arrival of George Burgess, Aaron Woods, Francis Molo, Jaydn Su'A and Jack Gosiewski. "I'm very pleased to remain a Dragon. The club has played a big part in my life and I'm looking forward to what lies ahead," Lawrie said. "Securing my future before the season started was a big factor for me. My focus remains on the year ahead and helping the club return to where it belongs high up on ladder." Read more: Rejuvenated Lomax looking to take centre stage for St George Illawarra Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran was pleased to see Lawrie recommit to the club. "Blake has proven himself as a consistent NRL player and is an important and well-respected member of our squad," Haran said. "A local junior re-signing is always an important occasion for our club and we are very pleased to see Blake do this, off the back of another positive preseason." It wasn't all good news on Wednesday, with the club confirming young-gun Max Feagai is surgery-bound after suffering a high-grade syndesmosis and fractured fibula in a trial victory over Parramatta last weekend. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/457355ba-b097-49a3-ba98-23f7e0c130f8.jpg/r0_138_5568_3284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg