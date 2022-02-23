Illawarra's wet weather is forecast to continue until March

news, latest-news,

Despite the cancellation of a severe thunderstorm warning for the Illawarra, heavy rainfall continued across the region today. Roads affected by the heavy downpour included the northbound lane of Windang Road near Bakers Lane in Primbee, a section of Railway Road in Woonona, Taylor Road in Albion Park and the bridge over Spring Creek in Bombo. Parts of Stanwell Tops, Woonona, Albion Park and Kiama were most affected by the downpours. Kiama residents reported getting more than 100mm of rain in their home gauges. Read more: Limited NSW trains back on track, rail union 'vindicated' The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts the region may receive just under 40mm of rain over the rest of the week. Temperatures should remain between 19 and 26 degrees until next week, with an 80 to 90 per cent chance of rain today, tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday. Wet weather is expected to continue for the remainder of the month. The bureau said thunderstorms were no longer occurring in NSW late yesterday and the ACT and the immediate threat of severe thunderstorms had passed as storm cells headed north. But there is the possibility of further thunderstorms today and tomorrow, according to the forecast. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region from Wollongong to Huskisson at 8.12am yesterday. The heavy rain continues the La Nina trend for summer. In January, severe storms left more than 600 homes without power. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

