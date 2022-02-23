news, latest-news,

An aspiring young MMA fighter and champion junior wrestler who once trained alongside UFC champion Alex Volkanovski has fronted court accused of punching a bouncer during a wild brawl outside a Wollongong nightclub just days after being released from jail. Jake Treyvaud had been on parole for eight days when he allegedly attacked the security guard outside Mr Crown just before midnight on February 12. Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday said two groups of men had been acting aggressively towards each other for much of the night, prompting security staff to eject them. It is alleged a fight broke out within "seconds" of the two groups leaving the nightclub and spilled onto the roadway. Read more: Accused Windang shooter charged with terrorism Several bouncers ran towards the melee and attempted to intervene. The alleged victim told police he saw Treyvaud yelling and encouraging others to fight, saying he was displaying "aggressive behaviour". The bouncer said when he tried to grab Treyvaud, the 19-year-old wheeled around to face him with clenched fists and allegedly began swinging punches at him. One punch allegedly connected with the victim's eye, leaving him with a 2cm cut to his right eye socket. Other bouncers converged on Treyvaud and wrestled him to the ground, as others continued fighting around them, police said. Meanwhile, bystanders flagged down a nearby police car. The officers said they "quickly noticed the accused to be the most aggressive person at the scene" and he was subsequently arrested, while further police were forced to use capsicum spray on some members of the two groups out of fear a confrontation was imminent. Treyvaud was taken to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged with affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and remanded in custody. In court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Brett Ford entered a plea of not guilty of Treyvaud's behalf, saying his client had been a victim in the incident and would he was acting in self defence at the time. He said a short snippet of CCTV footage of the incident showed a man, whom he understood police were alleging was his client, throw a punch, then be set upon by bouncers and punched and kicked. "He has injuries to his face, a swollen left eye and marks under his right eye," Mr Ford said, directing Magistrate Claire Girotto's attention to Treyvaud's appearance on the video link screen in court. "It's his view his nose is broken and he may have fractured eye socket. He hasn't received any medical treatment while in custody and has been receiving Panadol as a painkiller." He sought Treyvaud's release on conditional bail, saying the teen would agree to live with his parents at Sussex Inlet and abstain from drinking alcohol or taking drugs. He also said Treyvaud's parents could put up a $10,000 surety to secure their son's release. Magistrate Girotto reserved her decision on bail until next Tuesday. Treyvaud was an Australian champion wrestler as a teen, before switching his allegiance to mixed martial arts. He represented Australia at the IMMAF World Championship in 2019 and at the Oceania Championships in Guam - where he won a silver medal. He trained alongside Alex Volkanovski at Windang's Freestyle Fighting Gym that same year and was a recipient of the Illawarra Academy of Sport scholarship. Read more court and crime stories. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/d09a3a75-1e34-41bc-9da7-e9f7b6d50361.jpg/r2_0_1021_576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg