Travelling, playing golf, going for bike rides and baking loaves of sourdough will become Craig Gargett life after spending his last day in an NSW Ambulance control centre. He officially hung up his headset and signed off for the last time today after 36 dedicated years in the service. Mr Gargett has mixed emotions about retiring. Read more: Inside the Barrack Heights triple-zero control centre He is excited to relax and do his hobbies more regularly while not having the pressure of a stressful job, but will miss his team who work out of the Barrack Heights centre. But most of all he is looking forward to spending Christmas lunch at home rather than being on-call or working. "I am ready for the next stage in my life. I want to travel while I am still healthy, and I always wanted to put my hand up to retire at around 60-years-old," he said. "I needed to get my life sorted before retiring and I have four children with only one left at home who is about to leave." Mr Gargett said he and everyone at NSW AMbulance had had a difficult couple of years after working through the summer of bushfires and COVID-19. He stayed on for a couple more years to help his colleagues during the pandemic but felt now was the right time for him to retire. Mr Gargett started his long career in 1968 working as a paramedic in Wollongong before moving around various Illawarra stations. He went into rescues and did his advanced life support training to become an intensive care paramedic working on helicopters while stationed at Coniston. The memorable jobs were assisting in the Thredbo landslide, the Newcastle earthquake and various other natural disasters including floods and bushfires. But as he noted, "that is a young man's game" so he then took up a role in the control centre. "I really did like my time on the road but it was physically demanding and my 'bucket was full' doing that sort of work," Mr Gargett said. "The control centre was a good progression. I used my experience as a paramedic in the role to help guide the patient journey and outcome. "I couldn't have done the job as well without the clinical knowledge." He took Triple Zero calls and dispatched ambulances and resources to jobs for 65 stations from Helensburgh down to the Victorian border and across the eastern seaboard. Mr Gargett is retiring as a senior control centre officer. His successor is his colleague and wife Rebecca Gargett. Mr Gargett said his wife still had "gusto" and a love of the job with no plans on retiring soon, but he was confident the pair would still be able to travel. "She is happy and supportive of me retiring," he said. Mr Gargett noted he kept active and took up hobbies to give balance to his life and to cope with the stressful and mentally taxing career. "It brought me in touch with my own mortality, and made me enjoy life for what is especially when people were going through their most difficult time," he said. "I got a lot of satisfaction out of helping people. A sense of worth. I really enjoyed my career, it has been great." Mr Gargett retired with the countless well-wishes of colleagues from across the service, which he described as a "fraternity". Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

