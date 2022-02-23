news, latest-news,

A young Horsley concreter on bail over allegations he set a love rival's car on fire and threatened to stab him has been re-arrested on fresh driving charges. Police will allege they caught 20-year-old Bobby Miceski - a disqualified driver - behind the wheel of a Holden ute that crashed into a mail box at Berkeley on Tuesday afternoon, putting him in breach of several bail conditions associated with the earlier charges. In that case, Miceski stands accused of repeatedly threatening his former friend over the phone and threatening to blow up his car in June last year after the alleged victim began dating Miceski''s ex-girlfriend. Read more: Champion MMA fighter facing charges over wild brawl outside Wollongong nightclub It is alleged Miceski and another man drove to the victim's house that night a set his white hatchback on fire, completely destroying the vehicle, which was valued at $15,000. Miceski was arrested in August and charged. He was initially remanded in custody but has since been released on bail, which included conditions that he not occupy the driver's seat of a vehicle, that he not have possession of a mobile phone and that he abide by a curfew. However, Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday heard Miceski breached those conditions when he was caught driving erratically on Northcliffe Drive just before 5pm. Police said they had an "unobstructed view" of the eastbound traffic and will allege they saw Miceski, dressed in a green hoodie and black baseball cap, behind the wheel of the ute as it approached the roundabout. It is alleged Miceski turned into Nolan Street as soon as he saw the police car. Officers drove after the ute, intending to pull Miceski over for a breath test. They allegedly saw the ute pull into a driveway and hit a brick mail box, causing it to break in half. Police said they saw Miceski get out of the car and hurry around to the passenger's seat, however he allegedly forget to put the hand brake on and the car began rolling backwards. Meanwhile, the passenger remained in the car. Miceski allegedly refused to produce his licence when asked by officers, telling them "I wasn't driving". Police also discovered Miceski in possession of a mobile phone. He was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he was charged and remanded in custody. He sought release on bail in court on Wednesday, with his lawyer, Caitlin Drabble, saying Miceski had learning delays and ADHD and would be especially vulnerable in custody. However, Magistrate Greg Elks refused to release Miceski. The matter will return to court on March 10. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/f031688d-c551-48ed-af7e-f20729272612.jpg/r2_0_1021_576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg