All it took was a matter of minutes for Brock Ryan to go from riding the $201 outsider to the third favourite in Saturday's Surround Stakes. Booked on Kerry Parker's Hope In Your Heart, the jockey received a call from Luke Price offering the ride on Jamaea in the Group 1. Read more: Hawks declare enough is enough, now is the time to fire The call was one Ryan had a gut feeling would come, with the filly's regular rider Tommy Berry handed a suspension last Saturday. Set to commence this Sunday, Berry moved the ban forward to allow him to ride next weekend. That left the Prices without a rider for the biggest race of Jamaea's young career. It didn't take long for Luke to jump on the phone. "It was a very quick decision," Price said. "Brock has ridden her before in a Group 1, he's a big part of the stable. "We're very lucky we've got someone like Brock who knows the horse as well as Tommy does. It was a no-brainer for us to put Brock on her." Parker was graceful enough to free Ryan to reunite with his former bosses, recruiting Andrew Adkins to ride his filly in what is a stepping stone to next month's Kembla Grange Classic. Ryan last rode Jamaea in the Group 1 Golden Rose in September. It was a race where conditions did not suit, the filly finishing eighth as star colts In The Congo and Anamoe fought it out for victory. Since then, Ryan has guided Count De Rupee to second in the Golden Eagle before a memorable victory in The Gong. He's also graduated from an apprentice to a senior rider and claimed victory in the Group 3 Summer Cup. The Golden Rose was the first time Ryan had ridden a genuine contender in a Group 1. Unsurprisingly, the nerves were high the week before the race. Six months later and he's far more relaxed heading into Saturday's Surround Stakes. "I feel a lot more comfortable at this level now," Ryan said. "Especially since I know the horse so well and it's for Rob and Luke. There are no nerves this time. "Having that success in the Group races and the Golden Eagle and The Gong, that all gets your confidence levels up. "You back yourself a bit more. I know I can get the job done if given the right opportunities." Jamaea is set to resume her battle with boom Waller fillies Espiona and Fangirl on Saturday. Fangirl claimed the honours in the Light Fingers Stakes, ahead of Espiona and Jamaea. Despite the defeat, the TAB has installed Espiona the $2.10 favourite, with Fangirl a $4.20 chance. Jamaea is next best at $11. The Prices have their runner rock-hard fit and ready to turn the table on her rivals, the only query being how she handles a wet track after a week of torrential rain. The three-year-old is yet to race in heavy going throughout her career. "It's a shame we've had all this rain," Price said. "They're going to do a good job if they can prepare a track to race on Saturday. "I don't like risking horses on these tracks. I hope the rain stays out to sea for the next 48 hours and gives us some relief in the weather." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

