Illawarra virus cases rise again following easing of restrictions

news, latest-news,

One week after NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the easing of distancing rules, there continues to be an uptick in the daily COVID-19 case numbers. There were 580 COVID-19 recorded in the Illawarra in the latest daily figures, including 221 positive PCR tests and 359 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs). This was the highest daily total in a week, after local case numbers dipped as low at 276 on Sunday. Almost two-thirds (369 cases) of the region's cases were in Wollongong Local Government Area, and about a fifth (102 cases) were recorded in Shellharbour LGA. Read more: Illawarra's wet weather is forecast to continue until March There were 94 cases from Shoalhaven LGA and just 15 cases from Kiama. The rise in the Illawarra figures this week, which coincides with last week's easing of restrictions, has followed a similar pattern to the state numbers. NSW recorded 8271 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm Wednesday. This was the third day in a row cases have remained above 8000 after climbing from the 4916 new cases recorded on February 21. On Friday, further restrictions will be eased - with that state's mask mandate being removed for most venues. There are 1211 COVID-19 patients in hospital in NSW, with 59 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1246 patients were being cared for with 69 in ICU. The rise and fall of hospitalisations generally lags case numbers by about two weeks, according to health experts. In Thursday's COVID-19 update, the Local Health District announced it would extended the temporary closure of the Bulli Hospital Urgent Care Centre until mid-March. "This will enable a continuation of the short-term arrangement, which commenced on 24 December last year, whereby available medical staff who'd normally work within the centre can be redeployed to support the district's emergency teams," the health district said. "Nursing staff have also been supporting expanded bed capacity within other parts of Bulli Hospital." There continues to be no impact on inpatient services at Bulli, and medical care for inpatients will remain unchanged for the duration of this temporary arrangement. "The District's ongoing priority is to ensure that we are able to run our four emergency departments at full capacity during this critical time," the health district said. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HcD9H4nNcktxiWcmkEEpQD/1f6a1b33-9c79-4836-9185-83bb6f83e484.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg