Setting up a new home can be costly and time consuming, especially if you're a university student moving to a new town or out on your own for the first time. Enter the University of Wollongong's long-running Goodwill Hunting, a free event on Friday which allows students to take their pick from thousands of donated household items. Vice Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson said the staff-run initiative, now in its 10th year, will be more vital than ever this year. Read more: Why Illawarra petrol prices are climbing so high "This event impresses me so much, because it is such a great symbol of welcoming students to Wollongong, and recognising that it's hard to set up a home," she said. "We know it's a big move coming to uni, it's expensive - and we've all seen how hard it's been for students to find accommodation with the jump in rental prices, so we hope this will be a small thing to help them." In the past, the event has attracted around 1000 students, but Prof Davidson said she expected an even bigger turn out on Friday. "People have had such a tough time this year, and in the past we may have had a lot of first year students setting up but because of COVID-19 we have a lot more students in other years moving and setting up home for the first time," she said. Students wanting to take part in the event are given a special bag to fill, and can find items like microwaves, toasters, cutlery, plates and bed linen which have been cleaned and organised by university staff and volunteers. The university estimates that $80,000 worth of volunteer time has been given towards the initiative this year. The event is for domestic and international students and starts at noon on Friday (February 25), in Building 11.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HcD9H4nNcktxiWcmkEEpQD/ffb8d220-bf55-4238-bb45-802a009b9cda.jpeg/r1_160_2399_1515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg