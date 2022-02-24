Shellharbour's first 'multigenerational' playground caters to young and old

news, latest-news,

News of a new playground is always excitedly received by young children and their parents. But Shellharbour council is hoping some of its oldest citizens will also take the opportunity to have a go on the city's first multigenerational playground, which will begin construction next month. To be built at Collins Reserve, which is nestled in a residential area near an aged care home and schools in Shellharbour City, the playground will have equipment for people of all ages, including play elements, fitness equipment, accessible paths and a sensory garden. Read more: Statewide gastro outbreak hits Illawarra childcare centres "The space is thoughtfully designed to encourage people of all ages to utilise the elements and its recreational spaces in their own way," Mayor Chris Homer said. "We hope to challenge the stereotype and see young children exploring the sensory garden and older people using play and fitness equipment." He said the council's Healthy Ageing Strategy identified that adults who engage in play with children experience dramatic psychological and health benefits such as reduced stress, improved mood, greater cognitive skills and enhanced relationships. And, as demonstrated on the ABC series Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds which grouped preschoolers and aged care residents together in a specially designed pre-school at and aged care home, Mr Homer said there were also many social benefits for children too. These include increased connection, empathy and understanding, interaction with all age groups and a greater sense of belonging and community. According to the council's recently released park designs, the new play space will include: Two existing playgrounds at the reserve will be removed as part of the upgrade project, which is planned to start construction mid-March The council estimates the project will then take six weeks to build, weather permitting. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

