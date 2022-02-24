community, Illawarra's Friendly Neighbourhood Spiderman, GoFundMe Illawarra's Friendly Neighbourhood Spiderman, David Hunter, Spiderman David Hunter

He is a self-described geek with a lifetime love of Spiderman and now the Illawarra's David Hunter wants to use his obsession to brighten the lives of others. Mr Hunter, of Calderwood, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise enough money to purchase a top-of-the-line Spiderman suit from the US, which he will then wear to spread cheer to those doing it tough. Mr Hunter, 39, wants to raise $1200 to purchase the full-size suit, accessories, including a face shell and 3D printed suit pieces, and cover taxes and postage. Read more: Wollongong based digital artist Ayjay thrives in the NFT space He said he had considered getting a cheaper suit but "I want to make an impression that lasts and I want to do it properly". Calling himself Illawarra's Friendly Neighbourhood Spiderman, Mr Hunter explained he wanted to raise funds to purchase a realistic Spiderman suit with the aim of "making everyone smile, from young to old and for great causes around the Illawarra community and beyond". Mr Hunter explained that while he had always scrimped and saved in the past to purchase his own suits, this time he needed the public's help. "I'd love some help, any big or small amount will go towards my savings for the suit," he said. "While I understand immensely there really are fundraisers and events out there worth your money and time a lot more than mine ... I appreciate your help. So please give big or small or share away." Mr Hunter said that once he raises enough money for the suit, he plans to get a Working with Children Check so he can start visiting local hospitals and nursing homes, as well as fundraising events. Mr Hunter, a quantum safety protection officer by day, is the father of two boys aged 15 and 10, who share his Marvel addiction. He said his wife, whom he met when they were both at school, largely supports his endeavours, despite having no interest in cosplay herself. Mr Hunter said Spiderman had always been a massive part of his life and he felt he could relate to the character. He arrived in Australia from Britain at the age of seven and settled in the Illawarra soon after. "I was this small little blonde, skinny kid with bad eyesight, glasses and an eye patch," he said, adding he was soon the target of bullies at school for being different. He credits meeting other cosplayers or "fellow geeks" in the past few years, as well as joining Facebook groups and going to events such as Comic Gong had helped him become more comfortable with who he is. He credits Aussie cosplayer and YouTube star Chris Stanley, local enthusiast Ash Sargent and the US-based Batman Of Spring Hill - who built his own replica Batmobile - for helping him embrace his inner Spiderman. He said Rove McManus and Adam Richards, who he had met back stage at the Dr Who inspired TV show Whovians, had also taught him "it's OK to be a geek". You can support Mr Hunter's GoFundMe by clicking here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158750039/3f495f4a-dd92-490f-ab1c-407612183edf.jpg/r6_327_6402_3941_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg