Wombarra construction runoff shows action comes too late, says councillor

The "red waterfall" construction runoff from a Wombarra development site shows Wollongong City Council needs to invest in more enforcement staff to prevent it happening again, a councillor has said. With heavy rains predicted for days before they arrived, residents of Wombarra say more should have been done to stop the massive runoff on Tuesday from the "Wombarra Vista" townhouse development site next to Coledale Hospital, where engineering firm Menai Civil is excavating ahead of construction. Hay bales were put in place on Wednesday, too late to prevent the runoff washing through private properties and a large reddish brown plume spreading about 100m out to sea. Read more: How a 'red waterfall' spoiled the sea Several residents have said the water will turn dirty and murky for years to come when there are big seas, because of the sediment. Councillor Cath Blakey said it was not the first. "Wollongong Council's Development Assessment and Certification Division needs to investigate this [and] take enforcement actions that could include a penalty infringement notice and an undertaking for immediate sediment controls," she said. "We've seen similar major building site pollution events at Terrie Ave, Figtree and Red Gum Estate, Figtree. "Council must invest in more development compliance staff to proactively prevent pollution events like this from occurring. "Developers are being irresponsible, and the environment and community suffer because of it." The Mercury contacted Menai Civil for comment but did not receive a response. The council said so far the developer had been "actively working at resolving these challenges and improving conditions". "As the principal certifier, Council will issue fines where there are any pollution breaches," a spokeswoman said. "A decision to issue a fine in response to this incident will be made following our investigations, and after direct liaison with the developer and their consultants to ensure the issue is resolved and improved practices are put in place. "We have also said that any changes recommended by the consultant in light of the current - and forecast - weather conditions should be implemented immediately. These controls are to prevent any impact on adjoining properties." . To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below:

