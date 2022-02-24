news, business,

Today, John McEwan's business is barely recognisable from where it was only five years ago. This is not just because the yellow, black and red vans have had their decals upgraded, but because the business has grown from a team of seven to now 25. "It's been through a total restructure in the last five years. That's allowed us to become more present and become a more professional business," Mr McEwan said. Read more: The Wollongong artist making thousands selling NFTs online Behind this growth has been a surge in work for the electrical contractor across jobs large and small. Throughout such a period of rapid growth, Mr McEwan said that the core, fundamental tenets of the business have not been lost. "The quality of our work has been to a high standard, and reliability, even though we didn't turn up last night." The one appointment that Mr McEwan missed was the 2021 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards. Held last night, February 23, John McEwan Electrical not only took out the award in the Electrical Services Category, but the overall award of the night, Business of the Year. The awards evening capped off a different year having been delayed from October 2021 and apologising profusely for not being there to accept the award, Mr McEwan said it has been quite the year. "It has been a struggle with lockdowns and isolations, but luckily for us the building industry was only affected for a few weeks." In 2022, the business is looking to continue to grow and take on more apprentices while giving back through community-based projects. Another winner who has continued to thrive amid the challenging circumstances of 2021 was Stephanie Carpenter. The property manager at First National Coastside Shellharbour received the Youth Award and has gone from working in reception to now selling her first home. Ms Carpenter said that understanding the emotions and attachments that people have to their homes made her stand out. "I try my best everyday, every client I treat the same, regardless of their situation." Putting in her best each day has been part of what enabled Ms Carpenter to grow, but she said she couldn't have done it without the support of her colleagues and supervisors. "I'm so lucky to work with such a great team. I'm so thankful to work with them every day." The importance of working as a team was also the story behind the Business Person of the Year award. Mandy Drain of Taylor Made Outcomes received the coveted gong and support coordinator Emma Darlington said the award couldn't have gone to a better person. "Mandy gives you the space to grow and learn as an individual, however, that might look," Ms Darlington said. "If you have issues at home or you need time off, she will accommodate that. If you need mentoring to build your skills in a certain area, she will accommodate that as well." Taylor Made Outcomes provides support services to NDIS participants and aims to add value to the lives of those it works with. Within the business, Ms Drain is able to create an environment where colleagues support each other, making her an apt winner of Business Person of the Year. "It's like a family. It's not a team or workplace, it's a family," Ms Darlington said. "We support each other as a whole, if someone's going through something, then we support as a team, we take care of each other, and we look after each other's clients as needed." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/570cb05d-ec17-4ba8-9fb4-d66188e24546.jpg/r0_15_6238_3539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg