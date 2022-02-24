Dragons big guns return for Charity Shield hit-out

sport, dragons-den, dragons, st-george-illawarra, south-sydney, nrl, charity-shield, rabbitohs

COACH Anthony Griffin will give a cavalcade of stars their first hit-out of 2022 on Saturday, with skipper Ben Hunt heading the list of big guns named for the annual Charity Shield clash. Hunt hasn't played since fracturing his arm in a round-20 loss to the Rabbitohs last season, the injury not requiring surgery but ending his season early. Despite wobbles on the team front, many considered Hunt's first season as Dragons captain his best since spearheading Brisbane's charge to the 2015 decider. Just who partners the 32-year-old in round one is the biggest question facing coach Anthony Griffin following the departure of Corey Norman at the end of last season. Talatau Amone finished the season in the halves, with Jayden Sullivan making a fine fist of an unfamiliar bench utility role. With Sullivan sidelined by a hamstring complaint, Amone got first crack against the Eels last week, overcoming some early defensive struggles to lay on two tries in a comeback win. Read more: Lawrie extends stay with Dragons He was named to partner Hunt against the Rabbitohs and will likely enjoy big minutes with veteran halves contender Moses Mbye ruled out of the game with a quad injury. Tariq Sims (calf) is also unavailable but Aaron Woods, Jaydn Su'A will don the Red V for the first time, while Zac Lomax, Blake Lawrie and Jack de Belin will all get their first taste of football for the year. Jack Bird will also make his first appearance partnering Su'A in the back-row, a position he's tipped to fill this season after drifting between centre, fullback and the engine room in 2021. Max Feagai is also unavailable with the club confirming he will require surgery on a fractured fibula suffered in last week's win over the Eels. Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has named a near full-strength side with the notable absence of suspended star Latrell Mitchell, who was eligible to play the pre-season fixture. 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Cody Ramsey 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Junior Amone 7. Ben Hunt (c) 8. Aaron Woods 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Jack Bird 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Interchange: 14. Francis Molo 15. Josh Kerr 16. George Burgess 17. Michael Molo18. Tautau Moga 19. Jaiyden Hunt 20. Jackson Ford 21. Jack Gosiewski 22. Mat Feagai 23. Josh McGuire 24. Connor Muhleisen 25. Jonathon Reuben 26. Dean Blore

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/ddc1e035-d24a-448a-b14e-5bd60d60e0e3.jpg/r0_155_5568_3301_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg