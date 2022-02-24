news, latest-news,

Nathan Richardson, 10, is helping to foster a litter of neonatal kittens who need feeding every few hours. His family is one of 22 foster carers giving animals temporary homes though the Animal Welfare League (AWL) Illawarra, but the number of animals heavily outweighs the number or fosters, and the team are calling for help. "We really are in desperate need of fosters right now," Animal Welfare League Illawarra President Donna Ashelford said. "At the moment, we are absolutely strapped. We are overfull to a greater state than I've experienced since we started the program in late 2019." For the first time since opening, the AWL program is putting a hold on accepting animals from the community, because they don't have the foster numbers to support them. Read more: NSW bans killing of shelter animals The AWL's call for foster volunteers comes after reforms around the rehoming and "convenience" killings of surrendered animals. The NSW Government passed a bill last week, preventing council pounds from killing healthy animals out of "convenience" and to increase transparency in the processes. Last year almost 2000 dogs and almost 7000 cats were killed in NSW pounds, Member for Sydney Alex Greenwich told Parliament. Councils are now required by law to notify at least two rehoming organisations that an animal is available for rehoming, and take reasonable steps to advertise it. While the bill is a win for animal rights, the practicalities of it may be more complicated, Ms Ashelford says. "It's great that it's happening, I think it's a wonderful thing, but the rescues don't have the funding or the capacity to take over the excess from the pound." Accountability and records of how many animals are killed in pounds is also an important step in moving towards solutions, she said. "Shine the light on it, and we can start to fix it." Read more: Watch videos of enemy animals helping each other to survive The AWL's Illawarra program has boomed since it began in 2019, going from 30 adoptions in its first year to almost 350 in 2021. The organisation doesn't have a facility to keep animals like council pounds do, so more animals means more volunteers, and Ms Ashelford hopes that animal lovers will heed the call. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165515181/923166fc-ea84-4b4c-9a5e-699b8aa4a26b.jpg/r164_0_5307_2906_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg