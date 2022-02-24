sport, dragons-den,

With the NRLW expanding to six teams this season, a host of players will make their debuts across this weekend's opening round of the competition. Most of those women will be fresh-faced 18 and 19-year-olds. Players who have graduated from the Tarsha Gale Cup into the top-flight. Read more: Charity Shield a final pitch for Dragons young guns as heavy hitters return Janelle Williams is not one of those players. In fact, the Tarsha Gale Cup didn't exist when she first took up rugby league. An elite women's NRL competition was just a faint glimmer in the distance. Having started playing as a teenager in 2007, Williams will complete a 15-year journey when she lines up for the Dragons in Sunday's clash with the Gold Coast. "Since the women's premiership was announced five years ago, it's been that long since I've been trying to work my way into an NRL side," Williams said. "I've had the negative thoughts creep into my mind. I'm getting older, I'm in my 30s now, so I was definitely thinking it's not going to happen. "Another part of me was like 'no, keep going, you're good enough to be there, you've just got to put the work in and be patient, the opportunity will come'. "Fortunately I've got my opportunity now with the big Red V." Williams has been a mainstay at Mounties for years, playing alongside Dragons teammates Keeley Davis and Taliah Fuimaono last season. The 32-year-old is set to start off the bench for Jamie Soward's team, the forward tasked with providing defensive starch up front. It's a role she played in last week's Indigenous All Stars clash, Williams making 11 tackles and running for 60 metres in a 22-minute stint. The middle forward will feature in a talent pack led by captain Kezie Apps, and also boasts Keeley Davis, Elsie Albert, Shaylee Bent and Hollie Wheeler. "Our bench is very strong," Soward said. "Quincy (Dodd) and Kody House are representative players and I thought that Janelle really showed her ware in that Indigenous All Stars game. "I just liked the fact she attacked the game, she created some offloads and she kept moving when that ball was on the ground to save a try." While she has been playing organised rugby league for 15 years, her love of the sport goes back much further to her childhood. It was the game she played in the backyard as a kid with her cousins, a group of boys she was not intimidated by. That eventually led to a desire to join a rugby league team at a time the sport looked considerably different to how it looks today. "We used to pay to play the game," she said. "Now you're getting more young girls wanting to play and more involvement from women, it's amazing to see. "It was a bit rougher when I first started. We weren't so structured, it was just run hard, tackle hard. Now you've got to be fitter, more technical. We're reaching the level of the men." With performances on the field reaching the level of the men, Williams would like to see the off-field investment and support rise to that level as well. Having witnessed the growth of women's rugby league first-hand, she's confident it's something that can be achieved. "Hopefully we're up there with the men and bringing in the crowds. That's where I see us going, I think we're on good stead to achieve that." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

