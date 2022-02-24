news, latest-news,

Enough is enough. That's the mindset the Illawarra Hawks have held throughout this week as they look to emerge from a mid-season form slump. The side split last weekend's back-to-back, defeating Cairns before a disappointing loss to Tasmania on Sunday. That saw the Hawks slip outside the top four as the business-end of the NBL season approaches. It comes after a frustrating couple of months, Illawarra unable to perform with any consistency both across games and within matches. For point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes, it's time for the players to put it all together on the court and deliver a much-needed victory against Adelaide on Friday night. "Friday's a huge one for us," Rathan-Mayes said. "We're playing a desperate team coming here. We have a sense of desperation too. "We had a great practice, where guys got after it. Guys were highly competitive, guys were talking back and forth. There's a competitive spirit about us. "We don't want to lose anymore. We feel like we've taken enough losses and we've learnt enough from what we've gone through. "We're in high spirits and we'll be coming out all guns blazing." The Hawks have just four games remaining at home, including Friday's clash with Adelaide. Illawarra will honour co-owner Michael Proctor during the match after he passed away following a six-year battle with cancer. Rathan-Mayes has played through a range of experiences during his basketball career, from his days at Florida State University to playing for the Grizzlies in the NBA and AEK Athens in the Greek league. It's a journey he feels equipped him to handle any situation that arises throughout a season, including the Hawks' current struggles. The key for this side is maintaining a positive atmosphere and staying level-headed under pressure. "I've played in tough, hostile environments where you have to go in and win games and you're up and you're down," he said. "I'd like to think I have a little bit of experience that I can bring to the table. My job is to bring us all together. Keep everybody's spirits high, everybody functioning at a high level. "I think I've been able to do that. The guys have done a great job managing things on their own and we're doing a good job as a group of brothers keeping everybody together." While the Hawks have defeated Adelaide twice this season, there will certainly be no complacency when the 36ers take to the WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday. One Hawks player in particular has enjoyed playing Adelaide this summer. Former 36er Harry Froling enjoyed a career-best night in January's win over his old club, scoring 27 points and claiming nine rebounds. While he's excelled offensively, the big man said success must start on the defensive end on Friday. "You've got to butter your bread on the defensive end and right now we're not doing that," Froling said. "We should be able to win games if we score 70 points, we should be able to hold teams below that. "The only games we seem to be winning are when we're putting big numbers on the board. Defensively we've got to step up and start containing some teams."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/ee6fc7a3-b4a9-4288-8224-74d3967ee3ee.jpg/r2_219_5469_3308_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg