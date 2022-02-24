Kerry Parker downplays star gelding's Chipping Norton chances after week of rain

news, latest-news,

Kerry Parker has spent the week looking at the sky. He hasn't liked what he's seen. As the rain has fallen, more than 120mm in Sydney over the past two days alone, the trainer's hopes of Think It Over winning Saturday's Group 1 Chipping Norton Stakes have washed away. Read more: Ryan back on Jamaea for Surround Stakes after Prices' SOS call The weather has seen Verry Elleegant and Colette firm in betting, the Kembla horse a $3.60 chance. With three starts and no placings in heavy going, Parker doesn't mince words when asked about Think It Over's hopes in the race. "They either handle it or they don't," he said. "He doesn't. His form is atrocious on a heavy track. Nash knows him well, if he's not handling it, he's not going to kill him." The trainer has done a superb job to develop Think It Over into an elite middle-distance horse, however there are some things that remain out of his control. Parker would love to be able to devise a program that helps Think It Over improve on heavy going but he said it's not that simple. "He's got a very long stride, that's his biggest asset. He doesn't have a turn of foot, he doesn't run sectional times. The further he goes, the longer his stride gets. "What happens on a wet track is he doesn't have the confidence to get that full stride. He needs some sort of ground underneath him." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/9d3d5aa8-1898-443f-bd5b-4e9faf931dfd.jpeg/r15_400_5992_3777_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg