Charity Shield a final pitch for Dragons young guns as heavy hitters return

sport, dragons-den, dragons, st-george-illawarra, nrl, charity-shield, south-sydney-rabbitohs, connor-muhleisen, anthony-griffin, ben-hunt

BAPTISM of fire is an over-used term in sporting parlance, but there's no other way to describe Connor Muhleisen's pre-Christmas wrestling match with UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. Preseasons are hard enough without mixing it up with the best featherweight to ever grace the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. It was a tough day to be the odd one out. "We've been doing our wrestle with Alex all preseason and he came to WIN Stadium to do a bit of wrestling with us," Muhleisen said. "There happened to be an odd number of boys when we looked around so I got chucked with him. He definitely made me work for it. I said to him 'I don't know how you do this for 25 minutes mate, it's bloody hard'. "You're not going out-wrestle him, he's the champion of the world for a reason. I just had to cop it on the chin and do my best." Little wonder he didn't find his first taste of NRL action against Parramatta last week too much of a leap, grabbing a try and making a decent fist of time on the paddock. "Going into the game I just wanted to earn the respect of the boys, make my tackles and bring a bit of energy," he said. "I didn't want to overplay my hand and I thought I did that pretty well. It was my first real taste against proper NRL players and I felt pretty comfortable. From the first tackle I knew I was sweet and could handle myself and do well." It was the first time he came on the radar for most fans, but insiders at the club have huge wraps on the 21-year-old who may well crack the NRL at some stage this season given the club's skinny hooking ranks. Moses Mbye and Josh McGuire have proven adept as fill-in dummy-halves but, as far as genuine No. 9s go, Muhlheisen is number two to Andrew McCullough - at least on paper. It's not something he's giving too much thought to, with his immediate focus on turning his current train-and-trial deal into a development contract for 2022. Whatever minutes he gets late in Saturday's Charity Shield will be his final pitch to that end. "It's been a goal since I was born really, like any footballer, but I'm not one to look too far ahead," Muhleisen said. "I had a bit of a chat with Hook (Anthony Griffin) before that trial and he really just simplifies it for us younger boys. He just gives you a couple of jobs he really wants you to nail down. "He spoke to me before the trial and said, early in the season, it's just about getting your defence on, making your tackles and hitting the right options. "That's what my focus was going into the game. I didn't want to overplay my hand and that came from that conversation. "Macca's done it for a long time and I'm just trying to learn off him at the moment. If I do that and an opportunity comes, hopefully I'm ready to take it with both hands." Should he crack it, he'll become yet another member of the Steelers class of 2019 having been vice-captain of a team featuring the likes of Jayden Sullivan, Talatau Amone, Mat and Max Feagai, Tyrell Sloan and current Bulldogs centre Aaron Schoup. "We knew we had a gun team but when you're that age first grade seems so far away and so far out of reach," Muhleisen said. "It was a very talented group, and we knew at the time, but probably didn't know how much so. When you look back at it, six or our 1-7 have all played NRL now. "Over the last couple of years seeing Sully, Junior and the Feagai boys playing first grade and handling themselves, it gives you that confidence in your own ability. If those boys can do it then I can do it as well." Griffin will welcome back a cavalcade of stars in Saturday's Charity Shield, with skipper Ben Hunt heading the list of big guns named for the annual showdown. Read more: Rejuvenated Lomax looking to take centre-stage for St George Illawarra Who partners the 32-year-old in round one is the biggest question facing Griffin. With Sullivan sidelined by a hamstring complaint, Amone got first crack against the Eels and is named to partner Hunt against the Rabbitohs. He will likely enjoy big minutes with veteran halves contender Moses Mbye ruled out of the game with a quad injury. Tariq Sims (calf) is also unavailable, while the club confirmed on Wednesday that Max Feagai will require surgery on a fractured fibula suffered in last week's win over the Eels. Aaron Woods, Jaydn Su'A, Zac Lomax, Blake Lawrie, Jack de Belin and Jack Bird will also get their first taste of football for the year, the latter named in the back row. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/549ab0d2-263c-469f-acf2-ac09ab5fd330.JPG/r0_177_5568_3323_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg