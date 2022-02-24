A stuck semi-trailer blocks Macquarie Pass, Illawarra Highway closed

news, latest-news,

A semi-trailer stuck on Macquarie Pass has closed a stretch of the Illawarra Highway in both directions. The semi-trailer has gotten stuck on one of the hairpin bends along the Pass. The Illawarra Highway is closed between Tongarra Mine Road and Tourist Road. Traffic is heavy in both directions. Police and traffic crews are on scene and are waiting for a crane to arrive to move the truck. Motorists should delay their trip, consider an alternative route or allow plenty of extra travel time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/f0982cfc-654f-4125-8cad-990d1e7e949d.JPG/r0_118_505_403_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg