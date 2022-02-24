community, NSW Police Force, NSW Police Force Operation Furious, Lady Wakehurst Drive, Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Bulli, Stanwell Tops, Royal National Park, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command

Wollongong Highway Patrol will continue to conduct operations on one of the Illawarra's most treacherous sections of road in a bid to reduce road trauma and improve safety. Operation Furious was conducted on Sunday, February 20, along Lady Wakehurst Drive and Lawrence Hargrave Drive between Bulli and Stanwell Tops and focussed on speeding and dangerous driving. The two roads, which cut through the Royal National Park, have been the scenes of numerous accidents, some deadly. The NSW Police Force's Traffic and Highway Patrol Command deployed 10 traffic and highway patrol cars for Sunday's operation, which resulted in police issuing 46 infringements for speeding and other traffic offences. "Wollongong Highway Patrol will continue to conduct prevention-focused operations, providing high-visibility engagement and enforcement within the Illawarra sector to reduce road trauma and improve road safety," the command said. An accident on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Coalcliff, in January this year caused the closure of the road in both directions for several hours. A man in his 60s was taken to hospital following the crash involving a bicycle and car.

