Soward not mincing words ahead of NRLW season-opener

GIVEN the many highlights he enjoyed in a Dragons jumper, you'd think a hard graft on a dreary Friday night at Kogarah would have long slipped Jamie Soward's mind. After making a mid-season switch from the Roosters in 2007, Soward donned the Red V for the first time and slotted the match-sealing field goal in an 11-4 win over Brisbane. There were far grander things to come, the 2010 premiership the pinnacle, but the significance of first pulling on that jumper was never lost on the now 37-year-old. It's something he's gone to great lengths to instill in the club's NRLW squad, particularly those wearing the jumper for the first time on Sunday. "Any time you get to wear the Red V it's such a huge ocassion," Soward said. "I remember my first game in the Red V. I walked to the game and played the Broncos on a Friday night at Kogarah. We won 11-4 and it's something you never forget. "I was pretty emotional when I gave Kezie [Apps] the captaincy and told Keeley Davis that she was going to be vice-captain. Once we hand out those jerseys on Saturday night I'm sure there'll be excitement there and some nerves. "Hopefully we're talking about the same memories for those girls that play their first game on Sunday." As Soward knows more than most, it's a jumper that carries a heavy burden of responsibility and accountability. A famously straight shooter, it's not something he's minced words over as a coach. "I said to the girls from day one that I was going to be direct," he said. "I know as a player there were some things I didn't want to hear but I probably had to hear them. You've got to find a balance, I needed cuddles at times, but I also needed to hear it straight. "It's a short competition and we haven't got time to be sugar-coating things. I can have a joke and a good time, but there's no grey area with me. "I think the girls have respected that and understand why I'm like that. They know what the expecations are to be a Dragon and we've worked really hard on that culture. "This is our time here now and the girls that run out on Sunday have a real chance to set that tone." Read more: Janelle Williams on the verge of completing 15-year journey to NRLW debut The Dragons will be coming up against competition newbies Gold Coast and Soward hasn't burned much energy trying to predict what the Titans will offer up. "We've got a bit of an inkling, some of the girls have played together, we saw a few of their players play All-Stars for the Maori side," he said. "There's a little bit of a clue there but, at the end of the day, all six sides that run out there on Sunday will be worrying about themselves and trying to establish themselves in this competition. "It's a short competition and it's really important we come back with those two points on the bus." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

