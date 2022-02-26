subscribers-only,

Re: "Mind your language on signs in Wollongong". Even for someone who follows the goings on at Wollongong City Council meetings, I was shocked by Cr Figliomeni's comments against allowing signs in different languages. Takes me back to Pauline Hanson's early campaigns demanding people "must speak English!", something I thought Australia had long moved on from. Shameful comments by an out-of-touch conservative; well done to Cr Cox for putting forward this important change to the DCP. Jess Whittaker, Port Kembla It would appear that Cr Figliomeni thinks that French is actually English when he rejected Cr Cox's proposal. The only ever hatted restaurant by SMH Good Food Guide was a restaurant called "Caveau" in Flinders Street. It means "Vault" in English. Cr Figliomeni either thinks that any French name that can be written in English is English, or he thinks Caveau is English. Wonder if he would give Arabic/Chinese/Vietnamese/Thai etc. languages the same 'preferential' treatment. Harris Cheung, Figtree There were days just over a century ago that the little people of Russia were living in absolute poverty whilst the rich rulers led by a Tsar waddled in wealth. An uprising heralded in a whole new era of extreme socialism, which today sees the little people of Russia living in absolute poverty whilst rich rulers led by Vladimir Putin waddle in wealth. Putin has just signed his own political death warrant. It's the little people who are going to hit back at this greedy dictator, the sanctions against Russia are going to cause terrible hardship for those who can least stand up for themselves. Poverty has always been the best fertilizer for political unrest, make no mistake, History is about to repeat itself in Russia. It's so reassuring that our Australian federal government has detected no poverty here in Australia, and that we are led by a democratically elected government in no way under the influence of big business. Dave Cox, Corrimal With the scramble on to convince the electorate that they should keep their jobs and influence at upcoming federal and state elections, Stephen Jones stands out as a person of integrity on caring for marginalised people and Matt Kean stands out for getting it right for the environment. What's right for 'the Gong?' Emergency housing for domestic violence support, rehabilitation services for those caught up in the vice of drug addiction, training opportunities for new jobs and existing ones and tax relief for small business to keep them going. Let's forget about the political smokescreens being bandied about and focus on real issues. Tom Wren, Mangerton Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

