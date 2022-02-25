news, latest-news,

How does a picture of an edgy-looking ape sell online for the price of a house in Sydney? It's the weird and wonderful world of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, and Wollongong-based digital artist and virtual reality sculptor Ayjay is at the forefront of it all. Ayjay, who sells NFTs on the market platform Foundation, began exploring the NFT space last year. "I entered sort of early 2021 and I've got an amazing response. I basically minted my first piece and sold it for about $8000, a 30-second clip, which was awesome," he said. Ayjay's first NFT was a video "fly through" of a virtual reality environment that he had created. What is an NFT? Non-fungible tokens, called 'NFTs', sent the internet into a tailspin in 2021. While NFTs may seem complicated, it's really just about digital ownership, said Ayjay. Think of it like buying a movie online. "There are endless amounts of this movie. But what you're actually getting when you say, yes, I want to buy it, you're getting digital ownership of that," he said. It can be hard to wrap your head around digital value, said Ayjay, but it's not dissimilar to the value we place on social media. "If you have an Instagram account that has 100,000 followers and you want to sell that, it's effectively an NFT because it's non-fungible. I can't get another account like that." An important element of NFTs is the community built around them, said Ayjay. It's the reason famous NFTs like the Bored Apes sell for millions. "It's tokenistic. It's 'I'm buying into this community. I'm buying into being an owner of one of these things," he said. Online exhibition After finding success in the NFT space, the digital artist is experimenting with how to showcase art online, in the form of virtual galleries. Until March 8, you can walk through the doors of Ayjay's digital exhibition, Conscious Creators, without even leaving the house. "It's a digital exhibition, so it's completely online and it's free for anyone to step into. All you need is a mobile phone or a desktop computer." Ayjay and fellow artist Visha Jayasena set up the exhibition, featuring over 50 works from nine visionary artists. For Ayjay, it's also a step further into the online world, and a way to potentially showcase his NFTs in the future. Life-changing money With stories splashed across the news cycle of 20-year-olds making millions from NFTs, buying in is a tempting prospect. For those interested in diving into the world of 'flipping' NFTs for a profit, it's important to do your research and understand the marketplace, Ayjay said. Despite all the glamour, flipping is still a form of gambling, and a full-time investment, he said. "You're putting your money into a space and that is determined by the people within that space." For artists like Ayjay, the growing space for digital art is an opportunity, and a movement away from the gatekeeping of traditional galleries. "Now that we're in a digital age, you've got an opportunity to hang your artwork wherever you want and show whoever you want," he said. In an online world, Ayjay says it's lean in or be left behind.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165515181/63057988-4f76-4518-bca8-1c279fe83053.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg