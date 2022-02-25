The night of nights is here

Business awards, illawarra, south coast, Precedent Productions

Excitement is building as finalists get ready for the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards by dusting off their finery. The grand event is taking place tonight, Wednesday, February 23 at The Fraternity Club, Wollongong. The presentation evening was meant to be held on October 11 last year but was moved because of COVID restrictions - it just wouldn't have been the same without the finalists and the vibrant atmosphere of one of the biggest nights in the local business calendar! The announcements of this year's awards winners and celebration of all finalists is the annual night of nights for the Illawarra and South Coast business community. Read the full 16-page feature here. "See the list of all the finalists in each category," Precedent Productions' managing director and Awards' founder Steve Loe said. "This is a chance for customers and clients to see if the businesses they nominated are on the list. "It's the night where local business owners and their staff let down their hair and celebrate. The annual awards' presentation is a chance for these hardworking locals to take a break, look back on their achievements and join in celebrating each other's successes. "We announce the winners of each category, but in my eyes, every single finalist is a winner. "Every finalist has worked hard to get there, and the evening is a wonderful opportunity to catch up, enjoy great food and entertainment, and relax in a fabulous atmosphere." The Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards' presentation evening is always a glittering spectacle, with finalists dressed in their best and ready to cheer for everyone in the room. "You simply can't beat the atmosphere," he said. "I defy the Oscars to equal it for genuine, heartfelt speeches and warm support. "All finalists in each category are announced, with their picture shown on the big screen. It's heart-warming to hear the deafening cheers from the crowd as everyone celebrates the achievement of all the businesses in the room." The Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards are only possible with the support of the Awards' partners, Warilla Grove Shopping Centre, Bx and White Key Marketing. Find out more at thebusinessawards.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/4ee2fcdc-2a6a-4cb7-94fe-bfe1f629407d.jpeg/r0_204_4000_2464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The night of nights is here

Enjoying the gala evening in 2020: Everyone has worked hard to make the Precedent Productions' Local Business Awards a success. Excitement is building as finalists get ready for the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards by dusting off their finery. The grand event is taking place tonight, Wednesday, February 23 at The Fraternity Club, Wollongong.

The presentation evening was meant to be held on October 11 last year but was moved because of COVID restrictions - it just wouldn't have been the same without the finalists and the vibrant atmosphere of one of the biggest nights in the local business calendar!

The announcements of this year's awards winners and celebration of all finalists is the annual night of nights for the Illawarra and South Coast business community.

Read the full 16-page feature here. "See the list of all the finalists in each category," Precedent Productions' managing director and Awards' founder Steve Loe said.

"This is a chance for customers and clients to see if the businesses they nominated are on the list.

"It's the night where local business owners and their staff let down their hair and celebrate. The annual awards' presentation is a chance for these hardworking locals to take a break, look back on their achievements and join in celebrating each other's successes. "We announce the winners of each category, but in my eyes, every single finalist is a winner. "Every finalist has worked hard to get there, and the evening is a wonderful opportunity to catch up, enjoy great food and entertainment, and relax in a fabulous atmosphere." The Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards' presentation evening is always a glittering spectacle, with finalists dressed in their best and ready to cheer for everyone in the room. "You simply can't beat the atmosphere," he said. "I defy the Oscars to equal it for genuine, heartfelt speeches and warm support. Grand occasion: Great excitement and business networking with the big screen and podium showcasing the winners. Photos: EventPix "All finalists in each category are announced, with their picture shown on the big screen. It's heart-warming to hear the deafening cheers from the crowd as everyone celebrates the achievement of all the businesses in the room."

It's heart-warming to hear the deafening cheers from the crowd. Founder Steve Loe The Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards are only possible with the support of the Awards' partners, Warilla Grove Shopping Centre, Bx and White Key Marketing. Find out more at thebusinessawards.com.au SHARE