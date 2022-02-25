news, latest-news,

The World Road Cycling Championships manager has admitted her surprise at the demands of the Mt Keira climb, admitting elite European teams could not afford to under-estimate the course. After extended delays due to COVID restrictions, the Union Cycliste Internationale technical delegation has spent the week in the Illawarra evaluating and analysing the proposed routes for the road titles and time trials to be held in September. The UCI deputy sporting director and championship manager Morgane Gaultier said she was impressed by the of mountainous terrain the equal of previous competition in Europe. Read more: Kiama Sevens has 50 reasons to celebrate "When we saw the course for the first time before being here, we were thinking it was going to be a kind of sprinter race," Gaultier said at WIN Entertainment Centre. "After being here and reviewing the course, it's definitely not going to be the case. "I think it is something that suit a lot of European riders, it was almost similar to what we saw with Flanders (in 2021). "At the end of March we will be able to release the entire course with the elevation profiles and we will share that with the world. "... I'm quite afraid if they're coming with sprinters only, that's going to be a hard race for them." The course also includes Sea Cliff Bridge, which Gaultier described as 'gorgeous' and 'spectacular'. The delegation included riders to gather GPS data and video footage, as well as a tour of the course to discuss the logistical issues of creating fan zones and building infrastructure and managing traffic and community disruptions. Wollongong 2022 chief executive Stu Taggart said the organising committee could now move into the advanced stages of planning for the eight-day championships starting September 18. "Finesse is probably the word," he said. "We need to get those details right with NSW government and Wollongong City Council. There's still plenty to do. But it's been an exciting week, it makes it feel tangible." Read more: Tonegato ready to fire for Dragons as NRLW season arrives Taggart declared the feedback from Gaultier and the technical committee reinforced the belief the Illawarra deserved to be on the international stage in one of the world's biggest sporting events, watching by millions. "It's been great to hear directly from the technical team at the UCI around the planning of the course," he said. "To Morgane's point, there was a little bit of surprise, which we were really excited about. "What it means is the (event) is going to be more open and attractive to the international cycling community. We get that encouragement more of the cyclists want to come out here, because of the opportunity that's in front of them." Wollongong City Council general manager Greg Doyle said the event will take on extra special significance as borders open. "This could be the first internationally-sanctioned event to which people can travel," he said. The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/1dd07ade-6e04-4927-a459-822bc94ab13e.jpg/r4_0_1885_1063_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg