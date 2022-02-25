GAME ON: Holli keeps them wheels spinning as NRLW season finally rolls around

sport, dragons-den, dragons, st-george-illawarra, nrlw, holli-wheeler, kezie-apps, keeley-davis

Late-afternoon traffic on Corrimal St can induce many things, but butterflies? She may be in the minority, but it's the feeling Holli Wheeler gets as she snakes her way towards WIN Stadium. It's the midpoint of four-hour commute, but the drive still gives the workhorse Dragons back-rower a buzz. Late-afternoon traffic on Corrimal St can induce many things, but butterflies? She may be in the minority, but it's the feeling Holli Wheeler gets as she snakes her way towards WIN Stadium. It's the midpoint of four-hour commute, but the drive still gives the workhorse Dragons back-rower a buzz. It's with good reason given the the NRLW season that finally rolls around this weekend has had more false starts than John Farnham's retirement. The postponed season begins with a triple-header on Sunday after the one before that was also postponed. For Wheeler, it's been even longer between drinks given her last taste of NRLW action came in the Dragons' 2019 grand final loss to the Broncos. So yeah, Corrimal St is a breeze. "Going into that first session, I remember driving into Wollongong and coming down that stretch towards WIN Stadium and I got butterflies," Wheeler told Game On. "We obviously did our own little bits at home during COVID but finally being able to come into our face-to-face training session ... it felt like I was finally coming home. "COVID ripped through our team, so we only had nine people at that first session but being able to lace the boots up and run around that field almost felt surreal. "I hadn't felt that way in a long time, about anything." Call it the product of experience, some of it bitter. In fact, Wheeler's personal journey is more reflective of the broader women's game than most. A 'veteran' who only took up tackle footy four years ago, Wheeler was a foundation Dragon in 2018, months after making her State of Origin debut. She was club Player of the Year and a Jillaroo by the end of the year before it came to a grinding halt. The now-31-year-old admits feeling a sense of finality as she lay clutching at a snapped ACL in the middle of Optus Stadium in Perth, a casualty of NRL Nines. "I remember clear as day lying there on the ground in Perth and Bainesy (physio Mick Baines) came out and I said 'I'm done'," she recalls. "He said 'shut up', but I was sure I was done. I ran into Brad Donald the Jillaroos coach. Before COVID we had the World Cup at the end of 2021 and I was stressing about that and he told me to shut up as well. "He said 'mate, that's ages away, calm your farm'. He helped get me out of my own head." That it could possibly be the end of the road, even for a player by then a walk-up start for NSW and Australia, illustrates how precariously the careers of elite female players sit on the path to fulltime professionalism. Read more: Tonegato ready to fire for Dragons as NRLW season arrives For her male counterparts, the same injury would mean a year of fulltime rehab - with fulltime pay. For Wheeler, it meant pre-dawn alarms to make the trip from Newcastle to BaiMed physio and back before work. "It would be easier if you were going into your job, which is football, each day and getting into your rehab," she said. "My partner Shontelle (Stowers) had done her ACL; having that inside perspective helps. I hadn't had many injuries so I really didn't know what I was in for. "It's a long journey and I want to sprint before I can walk. Each day you'd wake up and have a little win and think 'I just want to get back to doing this'. She was really good at telling me to celebrate those small wins." In a roundabout way, it explains those butterflies as she nears WIN Stadium, not just because she's back on the park, but back in the colours that "felt like a homecoming." "At any time you can be cast aside or left in the dark but I'm fortunate that the Dragons stuck by me and I want to continue to repay the loyalty they've shown me," she said. "I honestly think that 12 months off changed my life. I had the best people around me and It made me look inward and get my life sorted. "There were a few things off the field affecting me, so I came out of it physically and mentally stronger. It was probably a blessing in disguise. "I don't see the Dragons as a club or a team, I genuinely see the Dragons and the people involved as a family. "There's a reason there's a core group of us that will never leave the Dragons and it's because it is a family and we'll keep giving back what they've given to us. "When I pull that jersey on it's not just pulling it on for the sake of playing NRLW, I'm representing my family." You'll hear similar sentiments at any club but, in such a young competition, it's rare. Roster turnover is an inevitability in a competition where teams, and therefore opportunities, are limited. But the Dragons have felt it more than most. The list of genuine stars on other rosters that were 'one and done' in Wollongong is lengthy and illustrious. Isabelle Kelly, Botille Vette-Walsh, Hannah Southwell and Brittany Breayley-Nati are on it. Foundation Dragon Jess Sergis was allocated to the Roosters via the controversial internal draft. In what's neither a large or entirely free market, it's not something to apportion blame over. It does highlight how important the likes of Wheeler and fellow foundation Dragons Kezie Apps and Keeley Davis are, for more than what they bring on the park. "We got hit pretty hard when the expansion happened and obviously the NRL wanted to ensure each team was competitive," Wheeler said. "I fully support that. I'd rather have those girls on my team than play against them but, in the broader scheme of things, we all understand that as much as it sucks. "Kez, myself, Keeley, Shaylee (Bent), us girls that have been there from the start, really want to drive home the culture we've experienced in the club. "Expansion's allowed us to dig up these gems that haven't had the opportunity before and they've embraced that culture. We're building to something special and it gives me goosebumps even thinking about it." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

