Older women are the fastest-growing group of homeless people in Australia, with research from the University of Adelaide finding that in 2020 400,000 women over 45 are at risk of homelessness. Driven by unaffordable housing, a lack of full time work and often compounded by being a sole-person household, the demographic of women over the age of 55 are facing the brunt of a lack of affordable housing around Australia and in the Illawarra. Read more: Wombarra construction runoff shows action comes too late, says councillor However, one project in the Illawarra is providing an immediate option for a handful of women and a model for other housing to follow. Jasmine Grove, located within IRT's Henry Brooks Estate, opened in 2021 and those behind it have been recognised for a national award for innovation in construction. Elena Beleska and Myra Basic won the John Holland Award for Team Innovation at the National Association of Women in Construction Awards. Ms Basic said that the award recognised the innovation approach taken by the team to designing affordable housing for women. "We're really proud to accept this award because it's about women designing for women." Since its inception, the project was led by women and incorporated design feedback from its eventual residents through a co-design process. Women from Sydney and Wollongong were invited to draw on pen and paper the kind of complex that would suit their needs. "We cut up architectural plans and moved them around and got their feedback on every aspect," Ms Basic said. The feedback was incorporated throughout the design, including the layout of kitchens, the shared community space, and even the gardens. A major issue for people as they age is the lack of appropriate housing. Houses are often design for families and those in middle age, and Ms Beleska said that instead of following standard practice, Jasmine Grove incorporated features that made the accommodation suit its intended occupants. "We know that women have a certain height as they age and we adjusted all the fittings in the kitchen to suit." Ultimately, the project has led to eight single villas arranged around a central, shared common space. Residents of Jasmine Grove also have access to facilities within the wider Henry Brooks Estate, and landscaping and pathways are designed to encourage further interaction. Originally, Ms Basic and Ms Beleska expected IRT would have to do more to promote groups and shared activities, however only a few months since opening and the residents have already created their own social groups. While the project is the first of its kind, with the critical need for affordable housing in the Illawarra and around Australia, Jasmine Grove could become a model for other developments seeking to follow suit. "We're listening to what women want and designing with them, rather than just building something for them," Ms Basic said. "As women age, they're at risk of social isolation, and so designing something where interacting with your neighbours is easy is badly needed." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

