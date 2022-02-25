Hawks hold off Sixers comeback to notch vital home win

news, latest-news, hawks, illawarra-hawks, nbl, isaac-white, justinian-jessup

They were given an almighty scare, but Illawarra saw off a determined fight-back to notch a crucial 87-71 win over Adelaide in Wollongong on Friday. With the club announcing star big Sam Froling has re-signed for a further three seasons in the pre-game, the first half seemed every bit the party as the hosts shot out to a 19-point lead. They looked to be cruising before a 27-14 run either side of halftime saw the 36ers remarkably draw level late in the third term, largely on the back of a 20-5 massacre on the offensive glass. With the game, and possibly their season, slipping, a crucial cameo from Isaac White re-took the initiative for the Hawks early in the fourth. It came with defensive clamps that kept the Sixers to just 14 points in the final stanza. White finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in just 14 minutes, while Duop Reath continued his form resurgence with 18 points and eight boards, six buckets coming down the stretch to close the show. Justinian Jessup's 17 points kept the Hawks in the game virtually single-handed through the middle two quarters, while Harvey had seven of his 12 points in the final term. Sunday Dech was enormous for the visitors, dropping 18 points at 5-8 from long-range, while Todd Withers had 13 points and seven rebounds and Daniel Johnson contributed 13 points and eight boards. Cam Bairstow had only four points but did most of his damage on the glass with eight offensive boars in his 13 rebounds. It was a crucial victory for Brian Goorjian's side, taking their home record to 6-5 ahead of brutal run home that will see them play just three of the final 13 games in Wollongong. They'll face the Breakers in Hobart on Tuesday ahead of a tough trip to Melbourne to take on the Phoenix. It'll be the first of three trips to the southern capital before the season's out, with two clashes with Melbourne United the biggest ask. They'll also take on the Wildcats, Kings and Jack Jumpers (twice) on the road to finish the regular season. Their three remaining home games will be no picnic, with the Kings, Phoenix and Bullets to all head to Wollongong before their campaign's done. Drifting in and out of games continues to plague his side, but Goorjian was full of praise for the way it halted the comeback and sprinted to the finish. "I thought the energy and effort was there, I thought we got contributions from a lot of people," Goorjian said. "We're just over halfway mark and what's great about this competition is that everyone playing now is playing to survive. We were up 19, we saw it in the Cairns game [Thursday] night, we've seen it on a regular basis, it means nothing. "No one's going to let this thing go, everyone's going to fight it out. We lose tonight and it's like you're out of it. I know this team's giving it's all... tonight they came out ready to play. "They socked us in the face in the third quarter, we fought back and won and I'm excited about what's coming up." Reath was a monster early on, grabbing nine points, three rebounds and huge block on Johnson in an opening stint that saw the Hawks lead stretch to double digits. A pair of threes to Dech and two more from deep to Withers pulled the visitors back into the contest, with the scores locked at 20 apiece with three minutes left in the term. A valuable seven-point cameo from White re-took the initiative for the Hawks, who led by six at quarter-time. Jessup exploded to start the second, with five quick points forcing Bruton into a timeout with the margin at 19. It did nothing to halt the the tide, with Jessup grabbing another seven to take his tally to 12 for the term on a 17-4 run saw Bruton burn another timeout. This one had the desired effect, with Adelaide going 13-7 to finish the term and punishing the Hawks 13-4 on the offensive glass. It cut the margin back to more respectable 13 at halftime. The momentum carried for the visitors, with Johnson and Dech dropping back to back triples to start the third. It was part of a 13-5 run that saw Goorjian call time with his lead whittled down to five. Jessup kept things ticking for the Hawks, playing virtually a lone hand before Reath drained a much-needed triple to cling to a five-point cushion at the final break. A transition slam from Sam Froling and corner three from White came crucially to start the fourth, buying the Hawks an eight-point buffer and forcing Bruton to burn a valuable timeout with still six minutes remaining. White dropped another triple straight out of the timeout to push the lead back beyond double digits. Harvey picked the perfect time to produce seven of his 12 points for a 13-point cushion. The Sixers never went close to pulling back into the contest. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

