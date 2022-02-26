news, latest-news,

A 40-year-old man has denied claims he twice tried to strangle his estranged girlfriend by wrapping a towel around her neck at his home in Warrawong. Glen Green entered pleas of not guilty to four charges in Wollongong Local Court yesterday, claiming the woman had lied to police during her interview in which she claimed Green attacked her on Thursday afternoon. Court documents reveal police will allege the woman attended Green's Northcliffe Drive home about 3pm to pick up three bags of groceries he had allegedly stolen from her earlier that day. Green allegedly became aggressive towards the woman once she was inside the home and demanded sex. Read more: Fishy fingers: Delivery driver busted nicking salmon bound for Shellharbour When she refused, he allegedly grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground, telling her "I am going to kill you, no-one will ever find you". Police will allege Green then grabbed a nearby towel and wrapped it around the woman's neck, pushing her onto the bed and choking her "until she started turning blue". He allegedly released her enough so he could punch her, then allegedly pushed her face into the mattress in an attempt to smother her. The court heard Green allegedly put the towel around her throat again and pinned her to the bed, trying to strangle her for a second time. The woman told police she broke free from Green's grip and fled from the unit to nearby Warrawong Plaza. She asked staff in one of the shops to contact police. Officers arrived but were unable to locate the women, however they did discover Green at the centre and said he was acting aggressively. He was arrested, taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station and charged with assault and choking offences. He declined to be interviewed by police but continually said "not guilty" during the charging process. Meanwhile, the alleged victim was found at Primbee a short time later. Green was refused bail and fronted court yesterday, where he instructed defence lawyer Danny Lagopodis to make a bail application on his behalf. The court heard Green was currently on parole and bail for separate matters and had complied with "stringent conditions" associated with both. Mr Lagopodis said Green would fight the charges and if granted bail, could live at his Warrawong address and would agree to report to police. He also noted that Green had an ankle monitor as part of his parole, meaning his movements were monitored. However, Magistrate Claire Girotto refused to release Green on account of his lengthy criminal history, which included previous convictions for violence. The matter will return to court for hearing in August. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/3a5e2c16-023b-40a3-aa6e-1fd285815d73.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg