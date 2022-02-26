news, latest-news,

Chef Yon Miller knows the location of just about every bunya pine in northern Wollongong, and has been staking out several of the ancient trees for years waiting for them to drop their gnarled, prehistoric seeds. "Yon has always been obsessed with them, so much so that I commissioned this drawing of bunya nuts years ago and it's hanging above our bed," his wife, baker Emma Huber, said. "He's been watching this bunya pine near our house for years, and the last time there were pine cones he missed them - they only fall every two or three years." Read more: Albion Park scores boost to health services, jobs "So last week he finally went past and it had dropped a few, but he had no way of getting them home, because they're really big and spiky - they weight up to eight or nine kilos each - so he rolled them and hid then in the undergrowth until he could work out a way to bring them home." Buyna pines are a native Australian tree which can live up to 600 years. According to the National Arboretum in Canberra, they have long been a sacred tree for indigenous Australians. The originated in the Bunya Mountains in Southern Queensland, where local indigenous groups would hold an important festival during bunya nut seasons. Seeds were then dispersed through a process of cultural migration, and bunya pines now grow throughout eastern Australia, including in the Illawarra escarpment. There is also evidence that they have been around for millions of years, with the nutritious seeds eaten by dinosaurs. "They are like a pine cone which you would get pine nuts of out, but everything about them is bigger, so they remind me of megaflora or megafauna," Ms Huber said. After cracking the huge cones open, Ms Huber spent last weekend working out what to do with "kilos and kilos" of bunya kernels. Eventually, after peeling, boiling and mashing the nuts, she developed a creamy, nutty dough to make a bunya nut doughnut sprinkled with native pepperberry sugar to be sold at her weekly hole in the wall bakery on Crown Street. She said she drew on expertise and research from indigenous Australians, with many of her loyal customers also providing tips on how to use them online. "The only reason I had any time to do all this exploring, is because I was at home recovering from double reconstructive breast surgery," Ms Huber said. Ms Huber tested positive to the genes which give an elevated risk of breast and ovarian cancer in early 2020, and has spent the past two years going in and out of surgeries, including a double mastectomy and the removal of her ovaries. At the end of this tough time, she said the chance to explore a rare local delicacy has helped to ground and reconnect her. "I was able to slow everything down and connect with food that was coming not only from around my natural area, but that is also a local indigenous food," Ms Huber said. "It hasn't been the best two years, but this was a really great way for me to reconnect with what I enjoy doing, and with the culture and food around me. I've put this on the menu this week along with figs from my garden and a tahini bun from my Jewish culture - this is truly local food and it's a reminder of what I love doing." Local bunya nuts only fall every three years, but Ms Huber said the doughnuts or other bunya nut creations could be on the menu at Millers Bakehouse for the next few of weeks. "You should see the stash we've got at home," she said. While she mostly supplies her renowned pastries wholesale to cafes and suppliers around Wollongong, her "Hole In the Wall" outlet is open on Friday and Saturday mornings, with the offering of baked goods changing weekly. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

