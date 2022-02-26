Deja vu in White's mid-season emergence for the Hawks

news, latest-news, hawks, illawarra-hawks, nbl, issac-white, brian-goorjian

Prior to Friday's win over Adelaide, Isaac White had played less than 40 minutes for one basket in the Hawks preceding 15 games. He only broke his scoring duck with a lone bucket against Cairns in a six-minute stint - his longest of the Hawks campaign - a week ago. It was a seemingly innocuous two points in a 25-point win but, following his game-turning 14-point cameo against Sixers on Friday, White says that short fadeaway with just 41 seconds left was the start of him re-finding his groove. "To be honest it was probably my first bucket against Cairns two games ago," White said. "That was a very unfamiliar feeling this year. I know it sounds silly because it wasn't in crunch-time or anything like that, but that bucket actually gave me a little bit of confidence. "Today I felt a little more comfortable checking into the game and shooting the ball. I'm an energy guy. I feed off it and, once one goes down, a couple more are probably going to go down. "The crowd get around that and I have fun with it." There's a sense of deja vu about White's emergence. It was a similar showing against the 36ers last season that sparked the Adelaide product's campaign, one that saw him play a key role into the playoffs. Read more: Froling deal a landmark one for Hawks He's poised to do the same this season, but resisted suggestions he was fully back in his groove after an early season drip-feed. "It's just one game, it's not a completely changed situation," he said. "I've tried to enjoy practice as much as possible, competing on the floor. It's as simple as going to weights in the morning and doing my best there and then going to [on-court] practice and competing there. "It starts with that for me and, when my name's called, I just try to lose myself in the game and not overthink it too much." Coach Brian Goorjian praised White's well-known ability to knock down the open three, but said it was the diminutive gun's ability at the defensive end and on the boards that will buy him extended time on the floor. "It's really important getting another guy in this rotation as this grind goes on on the road," Goorjian said. "Confidence comes with opportunity and he's earned that opportunity. He obviously does what he does, he hits shots, he did a great job on the glass, but he knows the big thing is the defensive end of the floor. "His contribution in the pick up of the ball, playing hand-up [defence], playing those guys was exciting because on the other side [of the floor] going to give us a lift. "To hold them to [71 points], he was a big part of that and I have real confidence now going into those next games throwing him in there." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/8f73c37f-ad8b-4485-9420-f68bfd9f81d8.jpg/r0_144_3449_2093_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg