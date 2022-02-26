Albion Park scores boost to health services, jobs

news, latest-news,

People have flocked to the regions during the pandemic, providing a boost for some local businesses, but also placing additional strain on health services. BaiMed Physiotherapy will open a new clinic on in Albion Park on Monday, and owner Michael Baines hopes the move will make services more accesible for residents in the Shellharbour area. "The regions have more people than ever since the pandemic, and the Baimed ethos is we should have access to equal, if not better, services," he said. "With Calderwood and Tullimbar it's a huge area for young families, which ties into our focus on programs for women's and kid's health." Read more: What lies beneath: Shark stories from Wollongong's past The Tongarra Road clinic is in addition to BaiMed's six existing clinics in the region, and will offer general physiotherapy services as well as services tailored for postpartum, vertigo sufferers, spinal cord injury and stroke, NDIS, paediatric and PTSD pain management. The clinic will employ four graduate physiotherapists, three graduate exercise physiologists and three administrative staff. "They're all new hires, and we've tried to employ locals who have gone away for their studies and are now able to come back to a job where they want to live," Mr Baines said. "Now the bypass is in Albion Park feels like it's a hub of activity, with an easy commute." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

