Froling deal a landmark one for Hawks: Goorjian

HE can finally put them at ease, but Sam Froling fully expected to break the collective heart of the Hawks faithful when he first shifted to Wollongong three years ago. An NBA Draft prospect after one season at Creighton University, Froling inked a multi-year deal with the Hawks without the complete conviction he'd see it out. The thought was not without foundation. Like most deals signed by young players seemingly destined for the NBA, it contained multiple options, never mind the fact it was voided entirely when the previous ownership of the club collapsed. At that point he appeared all but certain to join the illustrious list of names to establish themselves in Wollongong before being lured away. Hawks fans still struggle to watch the likes of Mitch Norton and Nick Kay go about their business having been poached by the Wildcats years ago. It's also not lost on the Illawarra faithful that, of the five names hanging in the WEC rafters, just one (Matt Campbell) played their entire NBL career with the Hawks. Speaking after inking an ironclad three-year extension to remain in the Gong on Friday, Froling admitted he initially thought his lease on a Hawks singlet would be a short-term one. "If you'd have have asked me when I first came in three years ago with Flinny as the coach... to me it was a stepping stone to come in, play some minutes for a low-level team and go on somewhere bigger and 'better'," Froling said. "These [owners] stepped in in my second year, Goorj came in and now I wouldn't want to be anywhere else, I wouldn't want to play for anyone else. "Full credit to the ownership group and the staff here. They've made it a place where Aussie guys want to come here and develop and even American guys, Tyler [Harvey] is here for another two years. "I'm super excited to stay, I've loved my time in Wollongong. It's turned into such a special program and I'm really happy to be a part of it." For all of the aforementioned reasons, signing star import Harvey to a three-year deal was arguably the second-most significant contract from an organisational standpoint in the foundation club's history. Read more: Deja vu in White's mid-season emergence for the Hawks It's trumped only by the signing of coach Brian Goorjian, but the six-time championship-winner himself feels locking down Froling - well ahead of free agency - is on par with Harvey's signature. "Something our organisation and ownership haven't done in the past here is get a guy like Tyler Harvey back," Goorjian said. "We targeted Tyler [Harvey] and now our best home-grown Australian player, we're keeping him. To get Sam to sign back, from an emotional standpoint I'm totally attached there, but it's bigger than that. "You go back to Mitch Norton and Nick Kay, they couldn't keep guys like that. For our ownership to step up and bring this guy in on a long-term deal just, again, shows where this organisation is going off the floor. "I'm really excited about Sam's future and that he's going to be here. It says a lot about the ownership of our organisation that they've gone and got this done during our season. "I didn't think something like that would happen during the season and it's a pat on the back for everyone in the organisation moving forward." Having won more titles than any coach in NBL history, Goorjian said it's the type of signing - and the further signatures it triggers - that is the true foundational ship when it comes to creating a championship-winning team. "I go back to when I started in this competition with Sam Mackinnon and [Chris] Anstey and that group [at South East Melbourne]," Goorjian said. "Keeping those core guys says a lot about your program. That's the big picture. It makes a statement, it's more important that anything else. It's how you recruit. "We want to continue to grow and add, and Sam signing creates interest from other players that say, 'hey man, the program must be pretty good or he wouldn't have come back'. That's the respect he's got. "That's what makes the great programs, it's not winning it. I lost five in a row and then won three in a row, it's [about] being in it every year. Perth's in it every year, United's in it every year. You're going to win it. "That's where you want to take this thing and every now and then you'll break through. You don't do that with Americans, Americans are important and they're key, but you do it with your Australian content. "Sam's one of those and I'm really, really excited about it." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

