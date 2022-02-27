Pedestrian critical after being hit by car in Appin

news, latest-news,

An 18-year-old man has been seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash near Appin Sunday morning. About 4.30am emergency services were called to Appin Road, about two kilometres east of Appin, following reports a man had been hit by a car. Witnesses told police the man had been walking along Appin Road when he was struck by a car. The 18-year-old sustained serious leg and internal injuries and was taken to Liverpool Hospital, in a critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, and taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing. Officers attached to Campbelltown City Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced an investigation. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.

