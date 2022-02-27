Shoalhaven resident among 7 dead in latest COVID reporting period

coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 6014 new COVID-19 cases and seven lives lost, including one from the Shoalhaven, in the 24 hours to Saturday evening. Of those who dies, five had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, one person had received one dose and one person was not vaccinated. Read more: Two years after Black Summer, why are some forests not growing back? It comes as one person from the Shellharbour region died in the previous reporting period announced on Saturday. Locally, 499 people tested positive for the virus from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District - 176 with positive PCR tests, 323 with positive RATs. The state-wide case numbers reflect more than a 1000-case drop on the previous 24 hours which is in line with most weekend reporting. Read more: 'Every bomb is falling on my heart': Wollongong's vigil for Ukraine Hospitalisation numbers now sit at 1146 - an increase of 16 on Saturday's numbers. There are 58 people being treated in intensive care, one down on the previous day. Of the new cases, 3816 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 2198 came from PCR testing. More changes come into force on Monday in NSW when more non-urgent elective surgery patients will be able to access services requiring an overnight stay in private hospitals. NSW Health is lifting the cap to 85 per cent of pre-pandemic capacity in private hospitals before completely removing it on March 7. Public hospitals are on track to perform up to 75 per cent of pre-pandemic elective surgeries or higher over the coming weeks. "[The staged approach] ensures people have access to clinically recommended surgery while we continue to balance the COVID-19 emergency response," NSW Health acting deputy secretary Wayne Jones said on Saturday. Current hospitalisation figures are less than half the admissions around the same time last month when the Omicron wave saw a peak of 2943 people in care. However the slow decline of hospitalisations sits in contrast with NSW Health's best case scenario of the surge, which predicted admissions would be well under 500 cases by now. Mask mandates were significantly eased across the state as of Saturday, with residents only required to use them in certain settings, including on public transport and in hospitals. NSW Health's Dr Jeremy McAnulty said face coverings are still recommended in places where maintaining physical distance is challenging. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jkYigbrBvAVR6YV4bXUm7k/vaccination-covid-graphic.jpg/r2_73_798_523_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg