Sydney's UTS Gordon claimed the Kiama Sevens crown for the first time since 2007, as Shoalhaven flew the flag for South Coast teams by taking out the reserve grade Bowl final. With most sport cancelled due to the ongoing heavy rain, the Sevens soldiered on into their 50th tournament at the Kiama Showground and Chittick Oval. Gordon has been a standout throughout the day, but the final became a slog in the muddy conditions. Read more: Kiama Sevens has 50 reasons to celebrate In the end, UTS Gordon prevailed 12-10 over North Sydney after nailing a drop kick conversion. "It was hard going and Gordon were unable to get their passing game really going with the way the field was," organiser Mark Bryant. "But they're an outstanding team and thoroughly deserved to take it out. Read more: Dragons snap Charity Shield losing streak with impressive win over South Sydney in Mudgee "We had a couple of hours of driving rain, there was a lot of traditional pick and drive rugby. "It was a great day though, especially to have been able to keep the competition going through the COVID period and be able to be here this year without a lot of the restrictions. "To be in our 50th year, it's a great celebration for the community." Read more: Froling deal a landmark one for Hawks: Goorjian Men's final: UTS GORDON 12 d NORTH SYDNEY 10 Women's final: BURANEER 17 d SYDNEY UNIVERSITY 0 Men's Plate final: MANLY 40 d GUNGHALIN 0 NSW Men's Country Cup: PARKES 38 d ALBURY-WODONGA 5 NSW Women's Country Cup: ALBURY-WODONGA 10 drew with BATEMANS BAY 10 (Albury won as first try-scorer) Women's Second Division Cup: UNI NORTHS ACT 20 d GOULBURN 5 Bowl final: SHOALHAVEN 17 d LA PEROUSE 10. The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

