After two COVID lockdowns and a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament, Zac Mazevski made a stunning impact on return in Tarrawanna's thumping win over South Coast United on Saturday night. Mazevski finished with a hat-trick in launching the Blueys' season with a 4-1 triumph at the Ian McLennan Park synthetic pitch, the only game completed in a rain-soaked opening weekend. "Zac has worked really hard to get back on the field," Chipperfield said. "He missed last season with the knee injury and after a tough couple of years with COVID as well, it's great to see him get the rewards. "It's nice to start with a win, you're always happy when you're top of the table." Read more: Dragons snap Charity Shield losing streak with impressive win over South Sydney in Mudgee Mazevski opened the scoring in the 14th minute, but the advantage lasted only moments before Lucas Loncar produced a towering, glancing header to restore parity from a free-kick. South Coast United were level at half-time, but Tarrawanna were in control upon resumption. Mazevski's second came in the 51st minute, before the hat-trick was completed in the 63rd, when Darren Stone's surge down the left reached the young attacker at the back post. Midfielder Kyle Kirkland then removed any doubt with a classy half-volley 15 minutes from time. Read more: Froling deal a landmark one for Hawks: Goorjian Chipperfield has promised attacking football in the pre-season and said the signs were promising. "There was some good build-up and combination play," he said. "It's early on, there's plenty of work to do, but the win will be good for the confidence and there's a good feeling around the club." The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

