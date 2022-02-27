Dragons kickstart NRLW campaign with win over Titans

sport, dragons-den, nrlw, st-george-illawarra, jamie-soward, emma-tonegato, rachael-pearson, quincy-dodd, gold-coast-titans, nrl

Are tight games tougher as a player or as a coach? It appears to be the latter for Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward, who admits the coaches box swear jar was "full at halftime" of his side's 20-12 win over the Titans on Sunday. It could well have been overturned in the second half as he watched his side's 14-0 lead whittled down to just two with three minutes left. Ultimately, it took a bone-rattling shot from veteran back-rower Holli-Wheeler on Titans prop Brianna Clark to literally stop the Titans comeback in its tracks. The Dragons closed the show from there with a late try to Quincy Dodd sealing the club's first NRLW win since September 2019. The foundation franchise has endured a rough trot and heavy roster turnover since reaching the decider three years ago, with Soward saying getting the club back in the winner's circle was bigger than his own maiden victory. "My Fitbit said I was at about 81 beats per minute but I'm pretty sure I was higher than that," Soward said. "I'm intense, I'm emotional, I ride every play and I think the girls respect that. It wasn't pretty but I'm really really proud. It was obviously a bit of a rocky roller coaster at the end there, but I was really happy for the girls to get a chance to get out there. "We defended really well in that first half. We probably learned some tough lessons in the second half, but it's the first time the Dragons have won the first round of the NRLW competition. "It's only the fourth time the club's had a winning game so I'm really happy for Kez (skipper Kezie Apps) and the girls. It's been six months in the making for these girls so I'm really happy." In what was a return to the 13-aside game after nearly a decade in Rugby 7s, Emma Tonegato was the star, laying on a try, saving three, and looking dangerous every time she touched the ball. She did so often, with 13 carries for 159 run metres and six busted tackles in a performance that dispelled any doubts over whether the Olympic Gold Medalist could re-adjust to the longer form of the game. "She was fantastic. Everything we expected her to do she did," Soward said. "She got a couple of opportunities there, we saw that it doesn't take long to slot back in when you're a quality athlete and a professional like Emma is. "She's been working hard defensively on her game and getting people in the right position and she did that today. I was very impressed." Quincy Dodd's injection midway through the first half proved momentum shifting, with the crafty dummy-half sparking the attack, but it was the performance of rookie halfback Rachael Pearson that attracted the most chat post-game. In her first ever NRLW outing, Pearson played the game of a veteran, twisting the knife on the Titans off her boot and steering her side around the park with aplomb. Soward admitted pre-game that he's been more demanding of his No. 7 than just about any player in the lead-up to the season, but it paid dividends first-up. "She's probably got one of the most natural drops of the ball when kicking that I've ever seen, both men and women," Soward said. "We were talking about it this morning at breakfast, she used to kick the AFL footy with her dad and the way she approaches it you can see she's got that nice dropping technique. "I was really happy for 'Rat', she's under a lot of pressure this year. I remember what it was like being coached by Ricky Stuart as a young half coming in and how intense that situation was. "I've tried to keep it as light as possible but she was fantastic today and still has a lot growth to go. If she didn't know if she was ready for NRLW or higher honours, I think she does now." Soward lost two stars in Shaylee Bent and Keeley Davis to the same collision 16 minutes before the break, but both returned after passing HIA's. It left Talei Holmes the only injury concern, the Fijian International leaving the park with a wrist injury midway through the second half and not returning. "It wasn't comfortable for her," Soward said. "I think she's going to get some scans tomorrow but we're not sure [how serious it is] yet." Teagan Berry grabbed the opening try when the Tonegato gave her only a sniff of the try-line. The narrow corridor was more than enough for the Shellharbour flyer to post the first four-pointer. Pearson's sideline conversion attempt was waved away, keeping the score at 4-0 with 12 minutes to play before halftime. Madi Bartlett crossed on the opposite flank six minutes later, a bullet-like pass from dummy-half Dodd catching the Titans out on a short-side. Pearson couldn't convert what was her second tough assignment of the afternoon, the score remaining 8-0. Read more: Dragons snap Charity Shield losing streak with impressive win over Rabbitohs They went desperately close to extending when Tonegato split the Titans defence and dashed 40 metres before she was grassed by the cover defence. Dodd was wrapped up from dummy-half, the fourth time in the opening stanza the Dragons handed the ball over without getting to a kick on the last. The Titans barely saw the other end in response until Evania Pelite burst into the clear on kick return, racing 50 metres up field before met by Tonegato. Rep back-rower Tazmin Gray looked to have barged across a minute later only for replays to reveal she spilled the ball over the chalk. It was a crucial moment, squandering the opportunity to trail by just two after being on the rack for the bulk of the opening stanza. The Dragons kept the running when things resumed, with Berry grabbing her second easy-as-you-like from dummy-half seven minutes into the second term. Pearson nailed the sideline conversion to push the lead out to what looked to be an unassailable 14-0. It took an error from Bent deep in her own half to open the door for the Titans to hit back through Tiana Raftstrand-Smith, with Clark nailing the conversion from out wide to bring the margin back to eight. It was another Dragons error that allowed Shannon Mato to barge across from dummy-half next to the posts and put the game back on a knife edge with three minutes left. It gave the Titans all the momentum before Wheeler's shot on Clark dislodged the ball from the ensuing kickoff. Jaime Chapman inexplicably took on the sideline and was pushed into touch from the scrum that followed, but her side wasn't made to pay, with a late four-pointer to Dodd to sealing the deal. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/c6dae65f-b4bc-48d6-934b-f89adb5bdd15.jpg/r0_65_3000_1760_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg