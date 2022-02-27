news, latest-news,

Think It Over's autumn campaign remains firmly on track, as jockey Nash Rawiller confirmed he "has pulled up terrific" after running fourth in the slog of a Heavy 10 in the Chipping Norton Stakes on Saturday. Having demolished the field first-up in the 1400m Group 2 Apollo Stakes, Kerry Parker's star was beaten late by Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant at Randwick. She's Ideel was second, with Angel Of Truth nosing out Think It Over for third. "I thought his run was great," Rawiller said. "Just didn't feel like I was really able to get into the long stride that he has got. Just couldn't quite get there but I thought he ran as good as he ever has and has pulled up terrific." The Ranvet awaits on March 19, before the Queen Elizabeth Stakes on April 9. Robert and Luke Price's Group 2 Furious Stakes winner did also not enjoy the conditions in the Surround Stakes. A slow start also left her playing catch-up, as Chris Waller's Hinged beat Startantes, Espiona and Fangirl ran an eye-catching fifth. "(She) hated the track but still did well to find the line the way she did," jockey Brock Ryan said.

