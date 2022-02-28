HOOPLA: Familiar fire burns as Goorjian eyes run home

news, latest-news, hoopla, brian-goorjian, nbl, illawarra-hawks, nbl-playoffs

IT'S a good gig this sports writing caper. Wouldn't change it, but there are times when it's not exactly thrill-a-minute stuff. A lot of it is sitting around waiting for coaches, players, press conferences and not always digging up gold. There are times where drawing out something interesting is like getting a ball to bounce without air. As such, you develop a keen eye for nuance and subtlety. One would not readily associate Hawks coach Brian Goorjian with either, but he does have them. His pressers are never dull but, if you were really looking, there was a pronounced shift if in his performance following Friday's win over Adelaide. He was as honest, passionate, expansive as ever, but there was a hard edge that hasn't been there this campaign. The win took the Hawks to 9-7 on the season, 6-5 at home. They were 10-10 at the mid-point last season but, due the NBL Cup and COVID-enforced relocation, the run to the finish came via a heavy home stand. It's not a luxury the Hawks have this time around. Tuesday's away clash with New Zealand is one of nine road games in the Hawks remaining 12 outings. With the addition of the Jack Jumpers this season, the playoffs bottle neck is an even tighter squeeze. Read more: Froling signing a milestone moment for Hawks organisation The situation's hardly dire - the Hawks are in fourth spot and just one win adrift of second and third placed Kings and Phoenix (10 wins). It's the back-ended road schedule, and the teams they face on it, that has some questioning if this is the steepest late-season climb the GOAT's had to navigate to reach the playoffs. Faced with questions along those lines, Goorjian was not defensive - he never is - but he certainly went on the offensive. "I respect everybody in the competition, but I fear none," he said. "What's great abut this competition is you're playing to survive. You look at New Zealand being on the bottom of the ladder and they were 20 up on us in the middle of the second quarter [last time]. "No one's going to let this thing go. I respect everyone but there's no fear. I don't fear the road. It's not about where you play, it's how you play. "During this process we've had a lot of negative, a lot of things haven't gone our way, we haven't played as well as we should have at times and it's cost us, but I've learned a lot about my team. "There's been no finger-pointing, there's been hard work, the guys that haven't been playing have been grinding to get in there and try and make us better every day. "I really think that, coming into this down the back stretch, that kind of personality in the team gives us a chance. Going through this process where we haven't got where we wanted and we've been disappointed, there's been no quit. "There's a mindset of [being] fearless, [we have] opportunity and I'm excited to go on the road with this group. We've taken our hits [but] I like where I'm at." It had the definite sound of a switch being flicked. The best coaches have a knack of knowing when to lift that finger. They also save their most rigorous scrutiny for the mirror. The six-time championship-winner's discussions there have been equally frank. "The situation now falls in my lap," he said. "I haven't had it right. We've got a lot of new personnel, there's change in this, we've added an import, we've got four Americans in our group now, there's a lot of things spinning around the team. "From my standpoint it's a great opportunity to evaluate everyone in this organisation during this time an I've been doing more evaluating of myself. "I know a lot coaches have been coming in now and being hard on the effort on the defensive end but, really, I know this team is giving its all and doing what I'm saying. "[I need to] get the scout right, do a better job with our rotations, get the right line-ups on because these guys are doing the right thing. I'm always looking at the why of what we're doing and, right now, the why is me." We'll see where it leads. If history's any guide, it points to the post-season. If that switch has been flicked, we best buckle up. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/bc0f2ca4-bc84-4ca0-befe-d6c561788ebb.jpg/r0_172_5016_3006_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg