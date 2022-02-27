Mercury voters list their most important election issues

Soon enough the federal election will be upon us. Two weeks ago we set out to find out from our readers what issues would be informing their voting decisions. We asked ACM readers to tell us their top three issues, the qualities they look for in a leader and - most importantly - what questions they want answered by those standing for election. Based on the survey of more than 7000 readers across the country, this is clearly a politically engaged and educated nation. As our first results from the survey published in ACM newspapers today show, the number one issue for voters this election is climate change and the environment. Forty-three per cent of respondents picked it among their top three concerns. That puts the parties on notice they need to do more to persuade voters they have a plan to address climate change more quickly. The second biggest issue to voters is health - it featured heavily in questions submitted. From matters of national concern, such as Medicare funding, to those about local hospitals, Australians worry about our health system. After two years of pandemic stress, that is little wonder. But what of the wildcard issues this election? What matters to voters that might catch the major parties on the hop? The standout issue seems to be integrity in government and the failure to establish a federal corruption commission. Almost 2000 respondents rated it among their top issues, reflecting a frustration at an unfulfilled promise and also a disenchantment with national leadership and the decisions made in Federal Parliament. If they weren't already, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and opposition leader Anthony Albanese should be on notice. Voters living outside the largest capital cities are politically engaged and want to be heard. Over the next few months, ACM's federal political reporting team in Canberra, and our network of journalists living in key electorates across Australia, will come back to these survey results, and the questions our readers put to Mr Morrison, Mr Albanese and their parties. Your say is important to us. And we trust it will be judged important to the people who hope to secure your vote. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

