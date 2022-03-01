subscribers-only,

It is with concern that both the ex Ward 3 Greens candidate Jess Whittaker and Harris Cheung took the time to associate my council discussion regarding advertising with that of Pauline Hanson. I find this association of concern and I ask both Ms Whittaker and Mr Cheung to read the proposed policy before reverting to personal attacks on me based on their prejudiced political views. The policy as proposed by clause 8.8.1, provided for advertising to be in English and also in another language. The amendment moved by Greens Councillor Ms Cox and supported by a majority of Councillors does not require the advertising to be in English but can be in any language. My view was that requiring the language in both languages ensured that 99 per cent of Australians had the opportunity to read the sign while allowing for cultural and ethnic target marketing of the proposed services. Ms Whittaker and Mr Cheung please read the policy in its entirety, as I have before you cast asperations on my character. When I discuss matters in Council I do so based on comprehensive consideration and understanding of the issue and for the betterment and inclusivity of the Wollongong community, not based on political biases and political point scoring as it appears is you preferred mode. Dom Figliomeni, Ward 3 councillor, Wollongong Grace Tame would not be the first Australian of the Year to "politicise" her cause, if indeed she did. There is a distinct trend among letter writers to this page to attribute any opinion or action with which they disagree to influence from the so-called "left". Ms Tame appears to have a strong mind of her own and is unlikely to be influenced by any side of politics. It's possible that the opposite is happening. She may well be using them to gain publicity and sustain interest in her cause. It is to be expected that Australians of the Year should use their status to further the cause about which they are passionate. If every Australian of the Year who ruffled a few feathers had his or her award withdrawn there may not be many left. Barbara Sawtell, Oak Flats While I am not on David Elliott's Xmas list you can bet Andrew Constance won't be either after putting him under the bus (trains) leaving him with a department of dud ferries, trains, light rail and trams all built overseas and an EBA for transport workers since May 2021 up in the air. Let's hope Andrew Constance as part of his Gilmore campaign states: "Look at my track record in government": Absolutely we will, especially look at the lack of rail, bus transport on the south coast. And did he fight for Australian manufacturing jobs for trains, buses, ferries etc? Wal Bourke, Sanctuary Point

