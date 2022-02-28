coronavirus,

A Wollongong man is among another six COVID-related deaths recorded in NSW. The man, aged in his 60s, was vaccinated against the virus. His death follows those of two men, in their 80s and from the Shellharbour and Shoalhaven areas, which occurred at the weekend. Read more: 'Every bomb is falling on my heart': Wollongong's vigil for Ukraine Meanwhile, the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District has recorded another 518 cases of COVID-19: 351 are from Wollongong, 83 from Shellharbour, 15 from Kiama, and 69 from Shoalhaven. They are among 5856 new infections reported across NSW in the 24 hours to 4pm Sunday. NSW hospitals are treating 1136 people with COVID, including 55 intensive care patients, of whom 16 are on ventilators. More than 94 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had two doses of a COVID vaccine, while over 54 per cent have had a third jab. Just over 79 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds have had two shots, and 47.4 per cent of five to 11-year-olds have had their first dose. Read more: 'Find another way': Plea after driver rescued from floodwater at Albion Park The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District has changed operating hours at its mass vaccination centre in Wollongong and the clinic at Shoalhaven Hospital as it moves its focus to booster shots and vaccinating children. At the Wollongong centre, children aged five to 11 can receive their vaccination on Mondays and Fridays from 2pm to 6pm - with walk-ins available until 5.30pm - and weekends from 8am to 2pm. From this week, the Shoalhaven Hospital clinic will operate on Wednesdays and Fridays only, but with extended hours of 8pm to 6pm. Vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 will be available on Fridays, and those aged 12 and over can attend the clinic on Wednesdays. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

