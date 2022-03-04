news, latest-news, Infinity development, For sale apartment, MMJ Project Marketing, brand-new apartment, Crown St development, real estate, property, off the plan

Feature Property Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2 Introducing Infinity, a development opening in the lower Crown Street precinct, with a luxury premium three-bedroom apartment. Offering a lifestyle of convenience combined with that relaxed coastal feel, enjoy everything Wollongong has to offer, with a short level walk to pristine beaches, WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong Golf Club, cafes, restaurants and more. This three-bedroom apartment of 152sqm presents the perfect blend of character and charm with luxuriously appointed modern living. ADM Architects were engaged to develop the design with interiors by interior designer Ali Bugden. A spacious light-filled open plan living space opens naturally to the generous balconies. Innovative features include undercover entertainer's balcony equipped with water, power and gas. Also electric controlled roller blinds to living and bedrooms. The well-appointed kitchen showcases stone, timber, European appliances, integrated fridge, dishwasher, wine fridge and built-in microwave. Enjoy the fully ducted zoned air-conditioning, timber flooring with acoustic underlay to living and hallways with wool carpet to bedrooms. With a six-star energy rating, solar panels to reduce costs for common areas and rainwater tanks for communal gardens and cleaning. Residents will enjoy exclusive access to concierge, security access to parking and building, video intercom plus level access to the ground floor lobby from Queens Parade. With lifestyle paramount, construction to commence mid-late 2022 and completion anticipated mid-late 2024. Photos: artist's impressions only

