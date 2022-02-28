news, latest-news,

Like most of us, Corrimal woman Sereima Tarogi hasn't had a chance to travel much over the past couple of years - but that didn't stop her diving head-first into giving back to communities most affected by tourism. She's one of dozens of Illawarra surfers who will take part in the 'Paddle Against Poverty' on Saturday, March 19. The charity event was started by the local Christian Surfers group in 2000 to raise funds for children and families in Indonesia, a favourite travel destination for many avid surfers. Participants paddle up to 20 kilometres from North Wollongong to Stanwell Tops, although changes may be made to the route depending on conditions. Read more: 'Every bomb is falling on my heart': Wollongong's vigil for Ukraine Ms Tarogi, who works in the civil engineering industry, was first presented with a surfboard when she moved to the area three years ago. "I moved here, two months later my friend gave me a surfboard and told me to get out there, and that was it," she said. "They've done the paddle every year, and it's always been a goal of mine - it's a tough but exciting challenge. "We've been through two years of a pandemic, it was time to get out and do it." Co-founder Brett Davis said the event is also backed by local Surf Life Saving Clubs, board rider clubs and other ocean loving people. After 20 years the event has put 20 children through school with Compassion Australia and generated more than $200,000. Last year the event shifted to support Mercy Huts, founded by a Stanwell Park family. Founder Matt Thistlewaite said it was a social enterprise that ensures locals in Indonesia benefit from surfing holiday tourism. "To serve this vision we are seeking to create a purpose built school and community centre in Rote Island Indonesia," he said. "Last year's paddle generated an incredible $20,000 which was a huge support over COVID when our tourism base was decimated. This year's education centre will cost $55,000 and benefit a whole community." Read more: 'Find another way': Plea after driver rescued from floodwater at Albion Park The mission aligned with Ms Tarogi's passion for eco-tourism. "We've got this difficult choice where it's pretty disgusting to take advantage of communities just to have a surf holiday, but tourism has become a livelihood many people in those communities are now dependent on," she said. "It's not a perfect answer, but it's a good way to give back to places you might not give a second thought to after you fly home." To donate head to: https://paddle-against-poverty-wollongong-2022.raisely.com/sereima-tarogi To register go to: https://www.christiansurfers.org.au/paddle-against-poverty-wollongong To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

