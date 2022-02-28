news, latest-news,

The Illawarra will be hit with a deluge of rain in coming days, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing severe weather warnings for damaging winds, heavy falls and abnormally high tides. The heavy rain is set to arrive on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning as a low pressure system deepens into an east coast low. The BOM says six-hourly totals of 80 to 120 millimetres are possible in the warning area, while storms could bring locally intense rainfall of more than 200 millimetres, leading to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding. Read more: Terrifying footage from what is set to be the worst flood on record Damaging wind gusts with peak gusts over 90 km/h may develop in the warning area from Wednesday, most likely over the coast and elevated terrain. Destructive wind with peak gusts above 125 km/h are also possible. The region's coastline is also likely to experience very heavy surf leading to damage and coastal erosion, as well as abnormally high tides that could cause flooding of low-lying areas. The BOM says water levels could exceed the highest tide of the year by more than 0.2 metres. There is also a hazardous surf warning for the region for Tuesday and Wednesday, and a marine gale wind warning for Tuesday. People are advised to stay away from surf and surf exposed areas. Wollongong is forecast to receive 50 to 90 millimetres on Tuesday, with similar rainfall expected in Shellharbour and Kiama. But the heaviest falls are set to arrive on Wednesday, with Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama all looking at 90 to 150 millimetres of rain. "As the rain moves south during the mid-week timeframe, we may see heavy rain and thunderstorms develop through the Central Coast of NSW, then into southern coastal areas of NSW mid to late week, and we could see additional flooding in that part of the world towards the end of the week," BOM senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said. Mr Narramore said more flash and riverine flooding was likely because catchments were already saturated. The Bureau of Meteorology advises there is likely to be minor flooding along the Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basin. The Wollongong State Emergency Service unit is urging residents to prepare for the downpour now, such as checking that gutters and drains are clear. Read more: 'Find another way': Plea after person rescued from floodwater at Albion Park They also advise people make a plan for what they will do in the event of severe weather, and check in with family, friends and neighbours. The unit says it is looking at setting up a sandbag collection point on Tuesday morning. Shellharbour SES volunteers will have sandbags available at Albion Park Showground and Myimbarr Fields from 10am Tuesday. The Bellambi weather station recorded 397.2 millimetres of rain in February - 2.4 millimetres shy of the 2020 record for the month. The 24 hours to Sunday morning alone saw 70 millimetres of rain. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/63cd6c88-1db7-45a7-9550-0c4c05f462b7.jpg/r3_459_4490_2994_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg