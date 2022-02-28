news, latest-news,

Wollongong Wolves captain Guy Knight has declared he's ready to pick up where he left off after returning to the club for the 2022 NSW Men's National Premier Leagues season. The midfielder was a key pillar in the team's run to the 2019 premiership while he led the side through much of a COVID-interrupted 2020. Read more: Minnamurra skateboarder Kieran Woolley chasing breakthrough season Knight took a step back last year, returning to Bulli in the Illawarra Premier League. Such is his standing within the Wolves setup, coach Luke Wilkshire did not hesitate to hand the captain's armband back to Knight. The skipper remains proud of the honour and he is determined to lead the team to a title in 2022. "It's an honour," Knight said. "I enjoy trying to build a team that has good morale. "I've been in a lot of successful teams over the last 10 years. The ones that won a title had bonded together and they fight for each other. The biggest thing for me is trying to build that. "Coaching is Luke's job, for me my time is spent getting the boys to bond and building a good team on and off the field." After a disappointing 2021 season that was ultimately cut short by COVID, Wilkshire was determined to add experience to the side over the summer. That saw the return of Knight and defender Nick Littler, who also turned out for Bulli last year. For Wilkshire, the impact of Knight's return was clear the moment he arrived back at the club. "The players respond to him," Wilkshire said. "We've seen that previously when we had him here. He's well-respected in the group, on and off the pitch. "He helps maintain our standards, our culture, he plays a massive role in that. "Knighty has that experience, he's a leader on and off the pitch. It's something we lacked last year. Having him and Littler come back is beneficial for us." Knight will captain a team desperate to hit the ground running when they open their competition away to fierce rivals Sydney United 58 on Sunday afternoon. The round one clash comes after an extended pre-season that started back in September with the Wolves FFA Cup campaign. Wollongong have been building throughout the past six weeks, with the side playing multiple friendlies against a range of clubs in the Illawarra, Sydney and Canberra. While the performances have been mixed Knight is confident there will be no first-round rust when the opening whistle sounds this weekend. "We've been a little bit hit and miss," Knight said. "We haven't played to our ability. "Although we've been winning most games, we've still got improvement to come. Hopefully we're all switched on for round one. "We definitely have the ability, we just need to lift the hunger and desire for round one." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

